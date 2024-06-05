De Final Fantasy IX Remake: is hij nu in ontwikkeling of niet? Square Enix houdt nog steeds koppig de lippen op elkaar, maar intussen wordt het internet overspoeld met geruchten over deze potentiële remake. Onlangs nog bevestigde leaker Midori dat die remake écht wel in ontwikkeling is (een Final Fantasy X Remake jammer genoeg niet) en nu geeft diezelfde persoon nog eens een update op X in de vorm van een hoop tweets.

Volgens de leaker zou de game momenteel al vrij ver in zijn productie staan: het gaat vlot vooruit en wie weet mogen we de Final Fantasy IX Remake zelfs al dit fiscaal jaar verwachten. Het wordt volgens hem een multiplatform release (in tegenstelling tot de Final Fantasy VII Remake-trilogie) en héél misschien krijgen we tijdens de Xbox Games Showcase wel wat te zien.

“The Final Fantasy IX remake is still in development. It is a title that was not cancelled in the restructure of SQEX during this fiscal year.

According to conversations, the title was originally outsourced to another developer. But SQEX was not satisfied and development shifted.

Development of this title is now very far along.

But I do not have any firm information on the scope of this title or a firm release period right now.

This title could release before the end of this fiscal year, but I am not certain right now.

There are plans for new information on some SQEX titles at the Xbox Showcase. I don’t know if this title will be at the showcase. So it is good to keep expectations low right now.

And this is a title that is currently planned for release on multiple platforms.”