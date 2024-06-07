Hogwarts Legacy fans hadden weer wat om naar uit te kijken: de zomerupdate. Eerder werd de nieuwe content al getoond in een video, maar lang niet alle aanpassingen konden uiteraard worden weergegeven.
Naast de nieuwe content brengt de update namelijk ook flink wat bug fixes, zoals je hieronder ziet. Zo worden er diverse audio problemen aangepakt, kleine problemen rondom de user interface verdwijnen als sneeuw voor de zon en ook specifieke handelingen van je avatar werken nu weer zoals het moet.
Neem de patch notes zeker door, aangezien er een onderscheid gemaakt wordt tussen de current- en last-gen platformen.
Localization
- Implemented several updated localized Voice Over retakes for Japanese and Spanish.
- Fixed the Brazilian Portuguese translation of “Silver Rim Spectacles”.
- Fixed a Typo in the “Wingardium Leviosa” French spell description.
- Fixed several Voice Over cut-offs throughout the game.
Audio
- Fixed several Voice Over cut-offs throughout the game.
- Fixed instance where the SFX/Dialogue Volume would become louder than the music Volume while using stereo devices and being set to 50%.
UI
- Fixed instance that made player unable to select field guide pages’ options when accessing the menu while holding down the basic spell cast button.
- Fixed instance where loading a Manual Save or Fast traveling to certain locations would cause alohamora prompts to disappear from magical beast cages.
- Fixed instance where Dark Arts spells would become not equippable after equipping regural spells in loadout 1.
- Fixed instance where the mission icon for the last arc of the Broom race would linger on screen after completion.
Gameplay
- Removed butterflies misleading players to previously opened treasure chests.
- Fixed Instance where using the Swift talent on the edge of the map would cause mission progression to linger on the “Seach for the Rune Symbol” step.
Achievements
- Fixed instance where the Fountain on Hogwarts grounds flying field guide page wouldn’t count towards the Map Counters or The Bell Tower Wing Sector.
NPC
- Fixed instance where Lodgok would occasionally remain stuck inside the Hogshead in Hogsmeade instead of traveling to the Witch’s Tomb, preventing player progression.
Avatar
- Fixed instance where it wouldn’t be possible for the avatar to climb and reach a treasure chest in the High Keep.
- Fixed instance where the Legendary Masquerade Masks would clip within the avatar’s face when equipped.
- Fixed instance where swimming to treasure vault near Keenbridge would cause the avatar to fly into the air.
Navigation
- Fixed instance where Professor Garlick and Professor Hecat could get stuck moving in the air after leaving the hospital.
- Fixed instance where a loading screen would cause a cage door to lock up again without regenerating an alohamora lock on it in a bandit camp on the north end of the map.
- Fixed instance where loading a save and fast travelling to any location would make alohomora locks disappear from fixed cages.
- Fixed instance where bone clusters would lose collision and fall through the floor when interacted with.
Combat
- Fixed Instance where Loyalist assassin enemies’ attacks would not damage the avatar.
Lighting
- Fixed instance where blinding lighting VFX would display when exiting the Hallway castle vault.
- Fixed instance where light changes would be visible when the camera angle shifts while in conversation with Professor Garlick in the Greenhouse.
Accessibility
- Fixed instance where setting left handed mode while in the vivarium caused the avatar to drink a potion or deploy combat plants while attempting to access the beasts’ menu.
Miscellaneous
- Updated Credits
PS5 specific
- Audio
- Increased avatar dialogue volume during final fight.
- Localization
- Fixed instance where localized keyboard w/special characters would not display when naming Avatar and captured magical beasts.
- VFX
- Added missing fire VFX to the fireplace located at Pitt-Upon-Ford.
- Overland
- Fixed instance where a moonstone node on the mountain side could not be reached or interacted with.
- Gameplay
- Fixed instance where choosing to try again after falling behind Professor Fig inside Gringotts Vault would cause the player to respawn OOW and block progression.
Patch notes for last-gen platforms are as follows:
Localization
- Implemented several updated localized Voice Over retakes for Japanese and Spanish.
- Fixed the Brazilian Portuguese translation of “Silver Rim Spectacles”.
- Fixed a Typo in the “Wingardium Leviosa” French spell description.
- Fixed several Voice Over cut-offs throughout the game.
Audio
- Fixed several Voice Over cut-offs throughout the game.
Gameplay
- Fixed instance where an unbreakable giant pumpkin asset would make a treasure chest unobtainable in Feldcroft.
- Fixed Instance that using the Swift talent on the edge of the map would cause mission progression to linger on the “Seach for the Rune Symbol” step.
- Fixed instance where it would be impossible to save a magical beast after opening a cage in the bandit camp south-west of the West Forbidden forest Foo Flame fast travel point.
Achievements
- Fixed Instance where Myrtle’s Bathroom field guide page would not count towards the Great Hall or Hogwarts map counters.
NPC
- Fixed instance where Lodgok would occasionally remain stuck inside the Hogshead in Hogsmeade instead of traveling to the Witch’s Tomb, preventing player progression.
Avatar
- Fixed instance where it wouldn’t be possible for the avatar to climb and reach a treasure chest in the High Keep.
Miscellaneous
- Updated Credits
PS4
- Audio
- Increased avatar dialogue volume during final fight.
Topper leuke game .