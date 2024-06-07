

Na een eerdere teaser deze week, heeft ontwikkelaar Nightdive Studios de remaster van The Thing aangekondigd. De ontwikkelaar beloofde al dat we een aankondiging mochten verwachten tijdens Summer Game Fest en dat is nu een feit.

Hieronder kan je de eerste trailer van The Thing bekijken, die in ontwikkeling is voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc. Het betreft hier een remaster van de originele game die in 2002 uitkwam voor de PlayStation 2, Xbox en pc, als een vervolg op de gelijknamige film.

Wanneer The Thing uitkomt is nog niet bekend, maar de game zal dit jaar verschijnen.

About

The Thing: Remastered is a faithful restoration of the cult-classic 2002 third-person survival horror shooter game inspired by Universal Pictures and filmmaker John Carpenter’s genre-defining 1982 film, The Thing. Nightdive Studios has upgraded this horrifying classic for the modern era through its proprietary KEX Engine for play on current-generation gaming devices up to a 4K resolution at 120FPS. Improvements to character models, textures, and animations have been hand-crafted by Nightdive Studios, with the implementation of advanced 3D rendering for updated lighting and atmospheric effects—for a suspenseful and disgustingly detailed remaster that reanimates the thrilling game for modern audiences.

In the frozen arctic tundra, a mysterious shape-shifting alien has wiped out the crew of the U.S. Outpost #31 research facility. In The Thing: Remastered, players step into the boots of Captain J.F. Blake, the leader of a United States Army Special Forces rescue team sent to investigate the blood-curdling events that transpired in the original The Thing film. Trapped by the elements and at risk of infection by a horrific entity, Blake must keep his squad together to survive by gaining their trust and ensuring that their fear and paranoia don’t get the best of them… or himself.

Key Features