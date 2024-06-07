Na een eerdere teaser deze week, heeft ontwikkelaar Nightdive Studios de remaster van The Thing aangekondigd. De ontwikkelaar beloofde al dat we een aankondiging mochten verwachten tijdens Summer Game Fest en dat is nu een feit.
Hieronder kan je de eerste trailer van The Thing bekijken, die in ontwikkeling is voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc. Het betreft hier een remaster van de originele game die in 2002 uitkwam voor de PlayStation 2, Xbox en pc, als een vervolg op de gelijknamige film.
Wanneer The Thing uitkomt is nog niet bekend, maar de game zal dit jaar verschijnen.
About
The Thing: Remastered is a faithful restoration of the cult-classic 2002 third-person survival horror shooter game inspired by Universal Pictures and filmmaker John Carpenter’s genre-defining 1982 film, The Thing. Nightdive Studios has upgraded this horrifying classic for the modern era through its proprietary KEX Engine for play on current-generation gaming devices up to a 4K resolution at 120FPS. Improvements to character models, textures, and animations have been hand-crafted by Nightdive Studios, with the implementation of advanced 3D rendering for updated lighting and atmospheric effects—for a suspenseful and disgustingly detailed remaster that reanimates the thrilling game for modern audiences.
In the frozen arctic tundra, a mysterious shape-shifting alien has wiped out the crew of the U.S. Outpost #31 research facility. In The Thing: Remastered, players step into the boots of Captain J.F. Blake, the leader of a United States Army Special Forces rescue team sent to investigate the blood-curdling events that transpired in the original The Thing film. Trapped by the elements and at risk of infection by a horrific entity, Blake must keep his squad together to survive by gaining their trust and ensuring that their fear and paranoia don’t get the best of them… or himself.
Key Features
- Return to U.S. Outpost #31 – Continue the story of The Thing and face off against terrifying monsters, from scuttling head-spiders and human-like walkers to gigantic multi-tentacled level bosses.
- Who Goes There? – Command a squad of up to four NPCs from Soldier, Medic, and Engineer character classes through the game’s 11 frightening levels.
- The Warmest Place to Hide – Someone in your squad may not be who they appear to be. The shape-shifting alien hides inside an imitation, so keep a watchful eye.
- Don’t Lose It – Gain the trust of your squad members and minimize their fear levels lest they become defiant or, worse, succumb to paranoia.
- Ultimate Alien Terror – Upgraded models, textures, and animations hand-crafted by Nightdive, plus enhanced lighting and atmospheric effects.
- Stunning Visuals – Up to 4K 120 frames per second visuals on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
- Checkmate – Trophies and Achievements on Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.