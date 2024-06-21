

Eerder deze week maakte Sony PlayStation bekend dat de PlayStation Portal een nieuwe update zou krijgen met een aantal features, afgestemd op community feedback en wat zij zelf als praktisch zagen.

De update is nu – na een kleine vertraging – uitgerold en in aanvulling op de algemene omschrijving in ons vorige bericht, hebben we hieronder de volledige patch notes:

PS Portal can now connect to public networks. If there’s a public network available in places such as hotels, cafes, and airports, you can connect your PS Portal to the Wi-Fi by entering the required information (such as ID, password, and room number) using your mobile phone or computer. To connect to public networks, make sure that the initial setup for your PS Portal is completed. To comply with regulations for various countries and regions, PS Portal might not support connections to certain public networks, such as 5GHz networks.

When you use the touchpad area on the screen during Remote Play, you’ll now see visual feedback.

Your PS Portal can now display the remaining battery level as a percentage on the status bar at the top right of the screen. Open the quick menu, go to Settings > System > Battery, and then turn on Show Battery Percentage.

We’ve improved system software performance and stability.

We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.

Naast de drie nieuwe features, brengt deze update ook meer stabiliteit, een betere performance en wat andere verbeteringen. Om precies te zijn betreft het hier update 3.0.0.