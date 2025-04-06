Cartoonracer #DRIVE Rally kent op 16 april zijn volledige release

Op 16 april verschijnt er een nieuwe racegame onder de naam #DRIVE Rally en hier kon je eerder al een trailer van de game bekijken. De racer van ontwikkelaar Pixel Perfect Dude giet het rally genre in een cartoonachtige stijl. De game is al een poosje in early access, maar kent dus bijna zijn volledige release.
Zoals eerder aangegeven verschijnt de game op 16 april en dit voor de pc, maar later in het jaar zal de game ook beschikbaar komen voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en Nintendo Switch.
Key Features
- Easy to Learn, Hard to Master – A simple and intuitive driving model that beginners will handle with ease. However, challenging trials await those who know well the sound of gravel under their tires. It’s a system designed to highlight the best aspects of racing games.
- Drive Your Way – Classic championships, free roam, or party mode allowing for up to 12 players to compete? #DRIVE Rally offers a variety of ways to enjoy the journey ahead.
- New Horizons, New Challenges! – Over 600 km of rally stages across six diverse locations, all to be explored and challenged in 22 unique cars with full controller and wheel support, as well as compatibility with Steam Deck.
- Left Three, Right One, Keep It Steady! – The co-driver can be the most loyal fan or the sternest judge. Enjoy victories together, but be prepared for criticism after losses.
- Win With Style – Take the wheel of cars like Das Holzwagen, The Doggo, or The Bobond, inspired by legendary rally machines, and then customize them to perfectly match your driving style. #DRIVE Rally combines 90s nostalgia with modern tuning options.
- Postcards From Rallies – Compete in a racing game world like never before. Get creative and capture your best moments in #DRIVE Rally with the special photo mode.