De gevoeligheid van de Joy-Con 2-muisfunctionaliteit is instelbaar

Een van de grootste innovaties van de Nintendo Switch 2 is dat de Joy-Con 2-controllers ook als muis te gebruiken zijn. Dit werkt bijvoorbeeld in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond erg goed, omdat je het schieten met de muis doet. Met Drag x Drive is er zelfs een game ontwikkeld specifiek gericht op de muisbesturing.

Gezien elke speler zijn of haar eigen voorkeuren heeft met betrekking tot de besturing, was het even de vraag of het mogelijk is de muis in te stellen qua gevoeligheid. Dit blijkt het geval te zijn, waardoor spelers het naar eigen inzien kunnen tweaken in wat voor hen prettig voelt.

Nate Bihldorff van Nintendo Amerika heeft hier meer duidelijkheid over gegeven in gesprek met Nintendo Life:

“One important point to note is that people are gonna be able to adjust mouse sensitivity based on what they want to do in the settings on a system level. So it’s the type of thing where if you’re feeling like, “Oh, I wanna play on my legs, but I’m not getting enough runway on here,” you’re gonna be able to adjust that sensitivity so that smaller motions could work or that larger motions can work on a system level.

Same thing with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. I’m not actually a keyboard and mouse first-person player. I’m terrible at it, but I actually got really comfortable playing that game by adjusting the settings where I’m playing on my knee, and I got my other Joy-Con on the side moving around, but I used small motions and I was just fine tuning shots.

That again just goes back to the tool set. For some people it’s just gonna be gyro aiming and they’re gonna like to fine tune it there. Some people are gonna like to do it on their legs. Some people are gonna have some awesome rig at home they’re gonna have set up at home with a perfect mouse table and they’re going to be excelling at it that way. It really is going to be able to fill out whatever particular set up people want to enjoy.”