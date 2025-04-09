Indiana Jones and the Great Circle laat zien hoe ze motion capture gebruikt hebben

Ontwikkelaar MachineGames heeft een nieuwe behind-the-scenes video uitgebracht over Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, met de focus op motion capture. Acteurs als Troy Baker (Indiana Jones), Alessandra Mastronardi (Gina Lombardi) en Tony Todd (Lucas) delen hun ervaringen met het opnemen van scènes in een motion capture-studio.

Voor Mastronardi was het haar eerste mo-cap ervaring, terwijl Baker sprak over de uitdaging om Indiana Jones te vertolken zonder fysieke objecten zoals de iconische hoed en zweep. Toch benadrukt hij dat het vooral draait om de geest van het personage.

“Harrison Ford got the benefit of you being on that set and on location, and he puts on the jacket and he puts on the hat and he has the whip. What we do, all of those things are gone, and all I have is Velcro and a gray box, and a camera hanging off my head about 6 inches.”

– Troy Baker