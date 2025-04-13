Where Winds Meet krijgt gesloten beta



NetEase is een van de grootste uitgevers als het aankomt op free-to-play games. Where Winds Meet zal dit jaar ook in andere landen uitgebracht gaan worden na een succesvolle release in China met drie miljoen downloads binnen vier dagen. Voordat we de game in zijn geheel kunnen spelen zal er eerst een gesloten beta plaats gaan vinden op de PlayStation 5 en pc.

Via de website van NetEase kan jij je alvast inschrijven voor de beta die loopt vanaf 16 mei tot en met 19 mei. Registreren voor de beta kan tot 15 mei aanstaande. De volledige release van Where Winds Meet mogen we later dit jaar verwachten voor de PlayStation 5 en pc. In China is er een mobiele versie beschikbaar, maar deze komt vooralsnog niet onze kant op.

Onderstaand alvast wat informatie over de beta van Where Winds Meet en een nieuwe trailer die de release voor dit jaar bevestigd.

1. When does the playtest take place? Can I schedule a different time?

The beta test will take place from May 16 at 3:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 a.m. ETMay 19 at 3:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 a.m. ET. This is a fixed-time playtest, and you will not be able to reschedule.

2. What platform is the beta available on?

The beta is available on PlayStation 5 and PC Windows. All gameplay experiences are still in development and do not represent the final quality of the game.

3. How do I sign up?

Sign up with the playtest registration form: Beta Sign-Up . Don’t forget to follow our official channels for Beta Access Drops!

4. Are there regional restrictions?

The beta is available in The United States, Canada, Japan and Korea.

5. What languages are available?

The beta will support English, Korean, and Japanese. More languages are currently in development.

6. How will I know if I’ve been selected?

If your gamer profile aligns with what we’re looking for, we’ll reach out via email. PC players will be whitelisted and notified via email, while PlayStation 5 players will receive a beta access code by email.

7. Does the beta support controller controls?

Yes, the beta supports controllers on both PC and PlayStation 5.

8. Will my progress carry over to the full game?

No, progress made during the beta will not transfer to the full game.

9. What are the PC and laptop specifications to run the game?

Laptop Requirements

PC Minimum Specs Recommended Specs High Specs OS Version Windows 10/11 (x64) CPU I7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 2400G or equivalent I7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

or equivalent I7-12700K / AMD Ryzen9

5950X or equivalent GPU GTX 750 Ti / RX 550 / ARC A380 or equivalent RTX 2070 SUPER / RX 6700 XT / ARC A750 or equivalent RTX 3080/ RX 6800 XT

or equivalent RAM 8GB 32GB 32GB Storage 60GB HDD available space,

SSD recommended 100GB SSD available space 100GB SSD available space

Laptop Requirements

Laptop Minimum Required Specifications OS Version Windows 10/11 (x64) CPU Ryzen 7 5800HS or equivalent GPU MX450 or equivalent RAM 8GB Storage 60GB HDD available space, SSD recommended

10. Can I change my gaming device during the test?

Unfortunately, you can’t. Your beta access is tied to the first device you log in with and cannot be used on another device during the test.

11. Can I share my beta test account with others?

No. Sharing, buying, or selling your Beta Access Code or account is strictly prohibited. Violating this rule may result in disqualification from the beta test.

12. Can I share gameplay, screenshots, or stream the playtest?

Yes! You are welcome to share gameplay, screenshots, and stream the beta.