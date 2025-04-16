Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Trygon update nu beschikbaar

Saber Interactive heeft de Trygon-update gelanceerd voor de third-person actiegame Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. De update bevat een nieuwe PvE-missie, een krachtig nieuw wapen, extra cosmetics en diverse quality-of-life verbeteringen.

In de gratis missie Exfiltration nemen spelers het op tegen de angstaanjagende Trygon – een kolossale vijand die zich ondergronds voortbeweegt en onverwachte aanvallen uitvoert. Deze missie, de negende PvE-operatie in de game, speelt zich af op het door stormen geteisterde Avarax en introduceert het nieuwe secundaire wapen: het vurige Inferno Pistol.

Escape the Trygon’s Bloodcurdling Claws in the Free New “Exfiltration” Mission

Drop back to windswept Avarax for a new assignment and take on the mighty Trygon in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II‘s ninth player-versus-environment Operation. This new, terrifying, towering boss specializes in guerrilla tactics and is renowned for its ability to burrow below defense lines and harass its prey no matter how safe they think they are. Free for all players, this new mission is the perfect occasion to try out the fiery new secondary weapon: the Inferno Pistol.

These come in addition to a range of quality-of-life updates and improvements available to all players, like the introduction of Prestige Ranks and Prestige Rewards; a rework of many weapon perks; the ability to change the color of cloth, tabards and hoods across all classes; as well as much-requested custom player-versus-player lobbies, letting you match in groups of up to 12 players for fully customizable Eternal War games.

The Space Wolves and Imperial Fists Join the Fray with New Downloadable Content

On top of its free content, the “Trygon” update also brings two new downloadable contents for Season Pass owners. First is the Space Wolves Chapter Pack, which adds a new Champion skin for the Vanguard, three weapon skins (Chainsword, Bolt Carbine and Thunder Hammer) and more than 50 unique cosmetics and colors to honor the Chapter’s 12 Great Companies.

It’s complemented by the Imperial Fists Champion Pack, which delivers its own Champion skin for the Tactical class and a unique Plasma Incinerator skin celebrating the Sons of Dorn.