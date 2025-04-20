De wapens van Painkiller worden via nieuwe trailer in de verf gezet

Zoals je een poosje terug hier al kon lezen, krijgt de game Painkiller uit 2004 een reboot. Het zijn Saber Interactive en 3D Realms die het heft in handen nemen en de ‘moderne reimagining’ van de shooter in orde zullen brengen.
In een nieuwe trailer wordt er dieper ingegaan op de verschillende wapens in de game. Zo zien we een SMG, een shotgun, een rocket launcher en dergelijke terug. Mocht je ze allemaal even aan het werk willen zien, bekijk dan snel de onderstaande video.
Alle wapens komen ook met primaire en secundaire vuurmodi, elementaire effecten en zijn te upgraden. Hieronder een overzicht van de bonuseffecten die upgrades brengen.
- Electrodriver – Barrage enemies with rapid-firing shurikens that bounce off hard surfaces.
- Stakegun – Hurls high-damage stakes that can impale foes from long range.
- SMG – Unleashes loads of ammo in short, rapid-fire bursts.
- Handcannon – Decimate enemies from long range with deadly precision.
- Shotgun – Spits destructive pellets at short range that can damage and stagger multiple foes.
- Rocket Launcher – Discharges a rocket projectile with a devastating blast radius that can stagger even heavy enemies.
De game verschijnt dit najaar voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc.
Key Features
- Purgatory Is Your Playground – Jump, hook and dash across vast, spine-chilling biomes while fighting nightmarish enemies in bloody, fast-paced combat with a host of new and classic Painkiller weapons.
- Grotesque Terrors Await – Challenge a variety of horrifying foes, from hordes of demons to titanic terrors like the monstrous children of Azazel – the Nephilim.
- Unleash the Pain – Use tarot cards to upgrade your abilities, rank up to expand your arsenal, and team up with other players to obliterate all foes.
- Choose Your Character Wisely – Play as one of four distinctive characters – Ink, Void, Sol and Roch – with unique perks to boost your energy, health, power and damage.
- Three-Player Online Cooperative and Solo Action – Play online with up to two friends or offline with bots, exploring diverse locations, uncovering secrets and facing off against terrifying enemies.