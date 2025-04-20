De wapens van Painkiller worden via nieuwe trailer in de verf gezet

Zoals je een poosje terug hier al kon lezen, krijgt de game Painkiller uit 2004 een reboot. Het zijn Saber Interactive en 3D Realms die het heft in handen nemen en de ‘moderne reimagining’ van de shooter in orde zullen brengen.

In een nieuwe trailer wordt er dieper ingegaan op de verschillende wapens in de game. Zo zien we een SMG, een shotgun, een rocket launcher en dergelijke terug. Mocht je ze allemaal even aan het werk willen zien, bekijk dan snel de onderstaande video.

Alle wapens komen ook met primaire en secundaire vuurmodi, elementaire effecten en zijn te upgraden. Hieronder een overzicht van de bonuseffecten die upgrades brengen.

Electrodriver – Barrage enemies with rapid-firing shurikens that bounce off hard surfaces.

– Barrage enemies with rapid-firing shurikens that bounce off hard surfaces. Stakegun – Hurls high-damage stakes that can impale foes from long range.

– Hurls high-damage stakes that can impale foes from long range. SMG – Unleashes loads of ammo in short, rapid-fire bursts.

– Unleashes loads of ammo in short, rapid-fire bursts. Handcannon – Decimate enemies from long range with deadly precision.

– Decimate enemies from long range with deadly precision. Shotgun – Spits destructive pellets at short range that can damage and stagger multiple foes.

– Spits destructive pellets at short range that can damage and stagger multiple foes. Rocket Launcher – Discharges a rocket projectile with a devastating blast radius that can stagger even heavy enemies.

De game verschijnt dit najaar voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc.