Respawn Entertainment en Bit Reactor onthullen Star Wars Zero Company

Afgelopen week kondigden Respawn Entertainment en Bit Reactor Star Wars Zero Company aan, maar gaven daar verder geen details bij. Daarvoor moesten we de onthulling op de Star Wars Celebration afwachten en daar zijn nu meer details uitgekomen. Zo leren we dat de game in ontwikkeling is voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

Het betreft hier een singleplayer turn-based game die qua gameplay te vergelijken valt met XCOM. Hieronder kan je de eerste trailer bekijken die tegen het einde wat in-game footage laat zien. Onder de trailer een omschrijving van de gameplay en setting. Star Wars Zero Company heeft nog geen releasedatum, maar zal in 2026 verschijnen.

In Star Wars Zero Company, players will step into the shoes of Hawks, a former Republic officer, to command an elite squad of cunning operatives through a gritty and authentic story set in the twilight of the Clone Wars. As an unconventional outfit of professionals for hire hailing from across the galaxy, Zero Company must set aside their differences to overcome nearly impossible odds and take on an emerging threat that will consume the galaxy if left unchecked.

In Star Wars Zero Company, players will embark on a campaign of tactical operations and investigations across the galaxy. Between missions, they will develop a base of operations and gather intelligence through a network of informants to stay one step ahead of Zero Company’s adversaries. Players will have the freedom to create and customize their own squad of recruited operators while getting to know a cast of newly authored Star Wars characters.

Hawks’ appearance and combat class can be fully customized, while recruited operatives can be personalized from a range of original Star Wars character classes and species. Tailor squadmates’ appearances, load-outs, and abilities across a wide variety of character archetypes, including Clone Troopers, astromechs and even a Jedi. While in the field, members of Zero Company will forge bonds between them to unlock powerful combat synergies that can turn the tide of battle. With near-endless possibilities and high-stakes encounters that could change the fate of the galaxy, players will need intense preparation, adept strategy, and the right squad to succeed.