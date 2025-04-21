Eerste patch voor Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered is nu beschikbaar

Eerder dit jaar werd Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered uitgebracht voor de Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox en pc. Nu heeft ontwikkelaar Aspyr de eerste update voor het spel uitgebracht.
De update bevat een aantal visuele verbeteringen, enkele bug fixes, nieuwe outfits en meer. Je kunt de volledige lijst met veranderingen en toevoegingen hieronder bekijken.
Tomb Raider IV-V-VI Remastered – Patch Notes
General
- New Outfits Unlocked – Dive into Photo Mode with iconic looks from Lara Croft’s past adventures. Unlock them via the Outfit Selector in Tomb Raider IV and V.
- Photo Mode Upgrades – Now includes an Animate option, sunglasses, and facial animations in classic graphics mode.
- Graphics Settings Expanded – New Brightness and Retro Filter options have been added to customize your visuals.
- Flyby Camera Maker Tweaks – You can now adjust individual cameras when setting up cinematic shots.
- Menu Font Adjustments – TR4 and TR5’s HD fonts have been resized for better consistency with the classic visuals.
- Texture Fixes & Enhancements – Cleaned up textures and improved texture blending to reduce visible seams.
- Lighting Fixes – Flares now properly illuminate the environment.
- Animation Corrections – Lara no longer animates while unconscious or dead.
- Camera Updates – Fixed cameras have been removed for Modern Controls, giving players a smoother experience.
- Control Refinements – Improved interaction with jump switches, rope grabbing, and torch handling—especially with Modern Controls.
- Ceiling Camera Fixes – Modern Controls camera now behaves more predictably near low ceilings.
- Music Behavior Updates – Music now pauses when you open the inventory, and secret music tracks now layer over ambient sounds instead of interrupting them.
- Retractable Trap Enhancements – Items like spikes now animate properly instead of scaling.
- Fall Reactions – Lara now reacts with appropriate facial expressions when falling from great heights.
- Inventory Frame Rate Fix – Inventory now runs at a smooth 60fps.
- Localization – Various text and translation fixes across multiple languages.
Tomb Raider IV
- Visual Touch-Ups – Enhanced lighting, effects, and general visual fidelity across all levels.
- HD Loading Screens – Brand new HD loading screens added for a more immersive transition.
- Lens Flare – A classic cinematic touch is now back in TR4.
- Vehicle Controls – Jeep and bike controls have been smoothed out for a better driving experience.
- Geometry Fixes – Filled in gaps in the Tomb of Seth and removed a floating door in Desert Railroad.
- Character Consistency – Aziza’s HD face model now matches between gameplay and cutscenes.
- Environmental Accuracy – Arabic signage in Cairo has been corrected for authenticity.
- Music Fixes – The Temple of Horus level now plays the correct ambient music.
Tomb Raider V
- Sky & Lighting Enhancements – Updated HD skyboxes and added lightning effects for atmosphere.
- Model Updates – Winged griffins and white brick textures have been revised to better match the original game and real-life references.
- Boss Fight Visuals – Missing hole textures during the hydra battle have been restored.
- Environment Fixes – Corrected visual inconsistencies with doors, grates, and overly bright lighting.
- Water Effects – Resolved z-fighting on blood in the Sinking Submarine level.
- HD Object Revisions – Treasure, vending machines, and other set dressing have been updated to match classic aesthetics.
- Logo Fixes – Mirrored VCI logos have been corrected.
- Level Design Tweaks – Corridor illusions replaced with actual hallways, and metal rods restored to match the original look.
Tomb Raider VI
- New HD Assets – Additional characters and inventory items now feature high-definition models.
- Hair Physics – Lara and Kurtis now sport flowing locks with dynamic hair physics.
- Texture Upgrades – Restored original texture detail and tone while improving HD fidelity.
- Water Improvements – Visual updates make water more realistic and fluid.
- Performance Boosts – Faster loading and smoother gameplay across all platforms.
- PS5 Stability – Crashes when playing the PS4 version on PS5 have been resolved.
- Classic Controls Return – An option for the original 2003 console controls has been added.
- Story Detail Fixes – Corrected misspellings (like Vasiley’s address) and environmental inconsistencies (like signage and texture gaps).
- Model Consistency – Corrected visual bugs including mismatched textures, incorrect lighting, and missing transparency in key scenes.
- Environmental Interactions Expanded – Radios now play news segments, and you can practice hand-to-hand combat with a new tutorial in the Parisian Ghetto.
- Camera Control Upgrades – Fixed camera views can now be cancelled with the “Reset Camera” button when using Modern Controls.
- Achievement Fixes – The “Parkour” achievement now unlocks as intended.
- Combat & Movement Fixes – Addressed animation glitches, stuck enemies, and fixed various bugs related to dual pistols, ragdoll physics, and player movement.
- Audio Bug Fixes – Resolved issues with missing or looping sound effects and adjusted volume levels after reloads.
- Gameplay Logic Fixes – Keypad sounds now play, puzzle sequences no longer break animations, and stats track correctly.
- Outfit & Animation Fixes – Switching outfits no longer affects Lara’s eye animations in cutscenes.
- Enemy Behavior Fixes – Cleaned up animation bugs for the Cleaner, Boaz, and Kurtis.
- Camera & FOV Tweaks – Adjusted field of view to better match the original experience, especially with Tank Controls.
- Visual Bug Fixes – Resolved issues with incorrect camera roll, respawning items, broken geometry, and lighting inconsistencies.
- Chirugai Updates – Fixed several bugs affecting audio, visuals, and gameplay while using the Chirugai.