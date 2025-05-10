Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition aangekondigd voor de PlayStation 5 en pc

Ontwikkelaar Survios heeft Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition aangekondigd. Rogue Incursion is van oorsprong een VR titel, maar zal deze keer op het platte scherm speelbaar zijn. De game zal vanaf 30 september verkrijgbaar zijn voor de PlayStation 5 en pc.

Je hebt bij aanschaf de keuze uit de standaard editie en een Deluxe Edition. De Deluxe Edition bevat naast de basisgame een digitaal art book en de ‘Blue Camo’ uitrusting en wapen skin. Chief product officer TQ Jefferson had het volgende te zeggen over de aankomende release.

“As a team that truly loves Alien, we’re incredibly proud of the immersive original story we’ve told with Alien: Rogue Incursion. Following our great start on VR platforms, we’re excited to bring the Evolved Edition to PC and PlayStation 5 later this year so that fans of Alien can experience Zula’s journey wherever they prefer to play.”

Mocht je meer willen weten over de game, lees en bekijk dan de aankondigingstrailer en beschrijving hieronder.

About

Experience the universe of the Alien films like never before: re-envisioned for console and PC. An all-new action-horror entry into the classic franchise, Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition transforms you into Zula Hendricks—the ex-Colonial Marine hellbent on exposing Weyland-Yutani’s blacksite experiments—on a dangerous mission to investigate an SOS from the backwater planet Purdan, home to a long-defunct mining colony. With her ever-present synth companion Davis 01 for guidance, Zula must infiltrate the infested Gemini Exoplanet Solutions research facility and survive the ever-present threat of the most cunning Xenomorphs ever encountered, with both skilled stealth and serious firepower at her disposal. With deeply personal stakes propelling both Zula and Davis deeper, they must plunge to the dark heart of Purdan to expose—but not unleash—the horrors lurking within.

Part One of a Two-Part Story

Zula’s Fight Begins Here: Part One of this gripping two-part story thrusts you into the violent world of Alien, where you will uncover the secrets lurking within the GES facility on LV-354, the enigmatic planet Purdan. This installment stands alone as a complete story yet leaves you hanging on a thrilling cliffhanger, eager to dive deeper into Zula’s unfolding story in Part Two, where she will face new challenges and deadlier enemies.

Key Features