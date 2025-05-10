Nieuwe update voor Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 maakt een einde aan de sterkste vaardigheid

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is inmiddels al enkele weekjes uit en de ontwikkelaar heeft nu ook een eerste post-launch patch op ons losgelaten. De patch brengt enkele technische verbeteringen aan, maar jammer genoeg zullen enkelen onder ons ook een nieuwe strategie moeten bedenken.

Het zit zo: Maelle heeft een bepaalde vaardigheid met de naam ‘Stendhal’. Klinkt onschuldig, maar deze vaardigheid is eigenlijk extreem ‘overpowered’. Met de juiste loadout kan je heel gemakkelijk eender welke vijand in één keer stof doen happen. Leuk als een meme, maar net iets te sterk om het spel te spelen zoals het bedoeld was. Vandaar dat deze vaardigheid een stuk minder sterk zal worden gemaakt, zoals aangekondigd op X.

“Expeditioners, a quick note on Stendhal and balance changes:

We hadn’t planned to make any balance changes this early—just bug fixes, unless something clearly stood out.

Well, Stendhal did.

It was underwhelming for most of development, so in our final pre-release balance pass, we gave it a big damage boost—and clearly overdid it. It ended up overshadowing most other options.

We still want you to be able to break the game—and you absolutely still can—but Stendhal was making it a bit too easy.[…]

After the change, it’ll still be a strong single-hit skill with great synergy potential… just more in line with everything else.”