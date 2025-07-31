Battle Retry-optie en visuele verbeteringen voor Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 met nieuwe update

Hoewel het succes van Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 overduidelijk te zien is, betekent dat niet dat de ontwikkelaar geen werk aan de winkel heeft. Sandfall Interactive heeft nu een nieuwe update uitgebracht die de game nog beter moet maken. Deze patch brengt veelgevraagde verbeteringen met zich mee en ook visuele elementen zien er beter uit.
De meest opvallende toevoeging is de Battle Retry-functie. Waar je voorheen na een verloren gevecht werd teruggezet naar het laatste checkpoint, krijg je nu de mogelijkheid om het gevecht direct opnieuw te proberen. Verder zijn er subtiele, maar handige updates doorgevoerd, zoals duidelijk weergegeven Lumina-kosten in het Pictos-menu, auto-play voor standaarddialogen en aparte volumeregeling voor gevechten en verkenning. Zo kun je bijvoorbeeld de soundtrack tijdens intense gevechten opzwepender laten klinken, terwijl je het rustig houdt tijdens het rondwandelen.
Op technisch vlak heeft de game nu ondersteuning voor Frame Generation en Low Latency bij zowel Nvidia DLSS als Intel XeSS, wat voor een vloeiendere speelervaring moet zorgen op pc. Wat de balans betreft, zijn er ook aanpassingen gedaan. Zo geeft Lune’s Thermal Transfer geen extra beurt meer als je niet aan de juiste Stain-voorwaarden voldoet en voorkomt een herwerkte combinatie van Second Chance, Healing Boon en Protecting Death dat spelers praktisch onsterfelijk worden.
Hieronder kan je de patch notes bekijken.
Patch v1.4.0 Notes
Performance & Visuals
- DLSS & XeSS Enhancements: Added Frame Generation and Low Latency Mode support for both DLSS and XeSS (compatible GPUs only). Enjoy smoother gameplay and lower input lag!
Quality of Life Improvements
- Battle Retry Prompt: A new pop-up window appears after defeat, giving you the option to quickly retry the battle.
- Lumina Cost Display: The Pictos menu now clearly displays the Lumina cost of each ability for better planning.
- Autoplay Dialogue: Added an optional autoplay feature for dialogues outside cutscenes. You can toggle it in the settings and during dialogues.
- Separate Volume Sliders: Audio settings now lets you independently adjust the volume for exploration and combat phases.
Accessibility
- Added icons to Lune’s Stains to improve readability and accessibility for colorblind players.
Combat
- Lune’s “Thermal Transfer” skill will no longer grant an extra turn without meeting the Stain consumption requirements
- Characters will no longer gain immortality when using the Second Chance pictos combined with Healing Boon and Protecting Death
Misc:
- Fixed the Rocher holding a crystal occasionally despawning after reentering the Stone Wave Cliffs
- Fixed some players being teleported behind the Monolith upon loading a save
- Fixed Gameplay modifiers being applied to a New Game save when enabled on other saves
- Fixed landing as Esquie without the party spawning, leading to input loss
- Fixed the Fog on Flying Manor covering the screen and blocking the view on Steam Deck
Achievements:
- Fixed journals vanishing after loading a Save File that was created at the exact moment of picking up that journal
- The following two trophies should now pop for you when you load your save if you were effected by these bugs:
- Fixed “Expeditioner” and “Trailbreaker” achievements not unlocking if the characters reach a level higher than 33 or 66 after a battle
- Fixed ‘Connoisseur’ and ‘Follow The Trail’ achievements not unlocking after collecting all required items on some savefiles
Environmental Polish
- Various environmental bugfixes, tweaks and visual polish across multiple levels for a more immersive experience.
Na zoveel maanden nog steeds bug fixes? Slecht.
@Anoniem-6707: Oeh, kijk mij!! Ik heb haat aan dit spel en laat ik op deze manier mijn stoere reactie geven!!
Ja, na 2 maanden worden er bugfixes verholpen. Alleen maar goed en sommige games krijgen jaren later nog bugfixes