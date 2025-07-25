Lollipop Chainsaw krijgt een nieuwe game én een anime



Eerder werd al bekend dat Dragami Games een samenwerking is aangegaan met Nada Holdings om zo Lollipop Chainsaw tot een franchise uit te bouwen. Die samenwerking begint zijn vruchten al af te werpen, want Nada Holdings en Dragami Games hebben aangekondigd dat er een nieuwe Lollipop Chainsaw game in ontwikkeling is en er komt ook nog eens een anime over Juliet Starling.

Over de anime zijn nog geen verdere details, maar over de nieuwe game liet Dragami Games al wel wat los. Zo zijn er ontwikkelaars betrokken die ook aan het origineel hebben gewerkt en men geeft aan de game lekker no-nonsense te willen maken zonder al te veel aandacht te besteden aan allerlei DEI-invloeden die de creativiteit belemmeren.

Met onderstaand citaat moeten we het vooralsnog doen, maar zodra er meer bekend is over de nieuwe Lollipop Chainsaw game, lees je dat hier.

“Under the strong partnership between Nada Holdings and Dragami Games, development is already underway on a brand-new Lollipop Chainsaw title that both preserves and builds upon the appeal of the original. With a firm commitment to honoring the spirit of the original work, the development team includes key staff members who were involved in the previous title. The new project is also being developed with close attention to fan feedback. As with the original, the new title aims to recreate a world rich in dark humor. The development process will prioritize staying true to the distinctive tone and spirit of the original work, without imposing excessive creative restrictions in the name of DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion).”