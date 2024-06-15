Gamers die zich in 2012 hebben vermaakt met Lollipop Chainsaw en opnieuw in dit avontuur willen duiken, kunnen later dit jaar aan de slag met de remake. De game zal namelijk eind september in de schappen liggen, zo is door de ontwikkelaar aangekondigd.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP brengt een aantal verbeteringen ten opzichte van het origineel. Niet alleen het grafische gedeelte is verbeterd, ook zijn er verschillende quality of life verbeteringen doorgevoerd en deze uitgave bevat wat extra content.

De gehele lijst met verbeteringen en nieuwe content is als volgt:

Quality of Life Improvements The resolution of the game has been increased to full HD, and load times have been greatly shortened.

The chainsaw action has been sped up with the introduction of the Chained Hits Hunting system, in which chaining multiple hits in succession increases the player’s attack speed.

The input timings for Combo Actions have been adjusted, to better fit players’ expectations.

Chainsaw Blaster action has been improved with the addition of auto-lock and auto-fire modes that can be toggled, and an increased maximum ammo count of 99.

The player can now immediately use Combo Actions at the start of the game. Additional Gameplay Content Separate from Original Mode, RePOP adds “RePOP mode,” which uses a unique and colorful pop art-inspired art style for damage effects.

Unique new chainsaws with distinctly different features have been added.

There are 30 costumes, more than the original game’s costume count. Combined with the addition of 4 new hair colors and 4 new chainsaws, this adds up to 750 different possible combinations.

Juliet’s Room has been expanded with more features.

A “Time Attack” mode with ranking feature has been added.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP zal op 25 september 2024 uitkomen voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc. Hieronder kan je de eerste trailer van het spel bekijken.