Nieuwe Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP update brengt Nightmare modus naar de game



Van een titel met een cultstatus als Lollipop Chainsaw viel er op den duur wel iets van een remaster te verwachten. Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is nu enige tijd verkrijgbaar, maar dat betekent niet dat ontwikkelaar Dragami Games al helemaal klaar was met de game. Met de nieuwe update krijgen spelers er de Nightmare modus bij.

In het kort houdt de Nightmare modus in dat de game wat uitdagender wordt en dat Juliet nieuwe voorwerpen kan vinden waarmee ze sterker wordt. Om de nieuwe update te vieren heeft Dragami Games op dit moment Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP ook met een leuke korting online staan voor alle platformen.

Een volledig overzicht van wat de Nightmare modus precies inhoudt hebben we hieronder geplaatst.

What is Nightmare Mode?

Nightmare Mode is an additional content update in which Juliet awakens as a legendary zombie hunter. This mode becomes available after achieving a happy ending in either Original Mode or RePOP Mode.

The setting of this mode is San Romero High School, enveloped in a dark and immersive world within Juliet’s dream. Similar to the Original Mode, the game progresses stage by stage, starting from the prologue.

While the story and dialogue remain the same as in the Original Mode, all zombies appearing in this mode have been replaced with named zombies. Additionally, the “Voices of Darkness” enemies have undergone parameter and behavior changes, making them even more formidable.

In Nightmare Mode, players can obtain various items that awaken Juliet’s latent abilities. By collecting these items, Juliet will fully realize her potential as a legendary zombie hunter, allowing for high-speed, acrobatic battles on an entirely new level.

Unleash Juliet’s Full Potential as a Legendary Zombie Hunter!

In Nightmare Mode, players can acquire the following eight Awakening Items to enhance Juliet’s abilities:

High-Power Dumbbells – Increases attack power.

Speed Armband – Increases attack speed.

Winged Sneakers – Increases movement speed.

Power Engine – Increases chainsaw movement speed.

Smart Chip – Speeds up Sparkle Hunting effects.

Chain Motor – Speeds up slicing QTEs.

High-Speed Loader – Increases blaster fire rate.

Special Backpack – Increases max ammo capacity.

Among these, the High-Power Dumbbells and Speed Armband will be available at the start of Nightmare Mode. The other items can be purchased from the in-game shop within the mode.

Additionally, by clearing up to Stage 6, players can obtain the legendary zombie hunter skill “Aura of Legend,” which enlarges Juliet’s chainsaw and expands its attack range.

These awakened abilities can also be carried over to other modes (Original Mode, RePOP Mode, and Time Attack). With a few exceptions, players can toggle their effects on or off from the options menu.