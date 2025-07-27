Frostpunk 2 komt in september naar de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S



Ontwikkelaar 11 Bit Studios heeft aangekondigd dat Frostpunk 2 naar de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S komt op 18 september. Daarmee maakt de goed beoordeelde game de overstap van de pc, waarop de titel al een jaar verkrijgbaar is.

De game zal zowel digitaal als fysiek uitgebracht worden. Fysiek zullen er twee edities beschikbaar zijn, zie hieronder:

“Drawing from lessons learned during the original Frostpunk‘s console port, the development team has further refined the circular, easily navigable interface. The port allows players to guide the politics and people of New London with the palms of their hands, on controller and thumbsticks alike.

Several improvements help tailor the control scheme for gamepads and provide quick access to vital actions. Players can use bumper buttons to cycle between districts of the same type, or a dynamic radial menu that appears over resource piles and presents actions specific to them. Additionally, following the console release, the PC version of Frostpunk 2 will receive an update enabling players to use this new UI scheme whenever a gamepad is connected.”