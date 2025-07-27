Logo
theme-switch

Frostpunk 2 komt in september naar de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S

Nieuws
Lennard Verhage on 27 July 2025 om 10:00
Lennard Verhage


Ontwikkelaar 11 Bit Studios heeft aangekondigd dat Frostpunk 2 naar de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S komt op 18 september. Daarmee maakt de goed beoordeelde game de overstap van de pc, waarop de titel al een jaar verkrijgbaar is.

De game zal zowel digitaal als fysiek uitgebracht worden. Fysiek zullen er twee edities beschikbaar zijn, zie hieronder:

Icebreaker Edition

  • Frostpunk 2 op disc
  • Pop-up diorama van New London
  • Warm Flesh digitale novel
  • Digitaal artbook

Whiteout Edition

  • Frostpunk 2 op disc
  • Pop-up diorama van New London
  • Warm Flesh digitale novel
  • Digitaal artbook
  • Unieke verpakking
  • Deluxe Edition upgrade
  • Deluxe metal-and-enamel sleutelhanger
  • Twee New London postkaarten
  • Stickers
  • Een unieke patch van of de Technocrats of de Icebloods

“Drawing from lessons learned during the original Frostpunk‘s console port, the development team has further refined the circular, easily navigable interface. The port allows players to guide the politics and people of New London with the palms of their hands, on controller and thumbsticks alike.

Several improvements help tailor the control scheme for gamepads and provide quick access to vital actions. Players can use bumper buttons to cycle between districts of the same type, or a dynamic radial menu that appears over resource piles and presents actions specific to them. Additionally, following the console release, the PC version of Frostpunk 2 will receive an update enabling players to use this new UI scheme whenever a gamepad is connected.”

Geen reacties

Je bent niet ingelogd op PlaySense, heb je wel een account? Dan kun je hier inloggen. Heb je geen account? Klik hier om te registreren of post anoniem hieronder.

Heb je geen account? Klik hier

Meer Frostpunk 2

Meer
3

Frostpunk 2 op de valreep uitgesteld

Ontwikkelaar 11 bit studios liet via een Steam Community bericht weten dat ze overweldigd waren met de positieve feedback die ze op de beta van Frostpunk 2 hebben ontvangen. De gemiddelde beoordeling die de beta kreeg kwam neer op een 8, w...

Wim Odekerken

2

Frostpunk 2 verschijnt in juli

Frostpunk 2 is al een lange tijd in ontwikkeling, maar nu hebben we eindelijk een releasedatum. Tijdens de Xbox Partner Preview Showcase werd aangekondigd dat de game op 25 juli zal verschijnen voor pc. Ook is bekendgemaakt dat de game naa...

Lennard Verhage

2

Frostpunk 2 officieel aangekondigd voor pc

Ondanks dat ontwikkelaar 11 Bit Studios eerder dit jaar een mysterieuze trailer vrijgaf van Frostpunk 2, doken er al veel eerder geruchten op dat men werkte aan een next-gen game voor consoles. Iedereen verwachtte dus  dat de sequel zou v...

Jordy Verlé