Nadat de betaversie van de aankomende PlayStation 5 firmware update online is gegaan voor een select groepje mensen, bleek al snel dat de extra SSD slot ter beschikking is gesteld. Daarmee kunnen gamers hun interne opslaggeheugen verder uitbreiden, maar dat is lang niet alles wat op stapel staat voor de console.
Vanmorgen publiceerden we een overzicht van alle andere toevoegingen en aanpassingen, waar we nu een officiële aanvulling op hebben. Sony heeft namelijk een compleet overzicht van alle features vrijgegeven die met de aanstaande firmware update gemoeid zijn. Als de betatest succesvol verloopt, dan mogen we het onderstaande verwachten.
Het is een lange lijst en veel punten hebben we al benoemd, maar voor de volledigheid bij dezen het complete overzicht.
Main Features Updated in this System Software Beta Program Version
- You can now insert an M.2 SSD to your PS5’s expansion slot and use M.2 SSD storage. Just like your PS5’s console storage, you can install PS5 and PS4 games in M2 SSD storage and play them directly from there. (Read more here.)
- You can use PCle 4.0 M.2 SSDS with a capacity of 250 GB minimum and 4 TB maximum.
- To safely insert or remove your M.2 SSD, make sure your PS5 is turned off and that the AC power cord is unplugged.
- To use M.2 SSD storage, insert your M2 SSD in your PS5’s expansion slot while your PS5 is turned off. When you turn on your PS5, you’ll format your M.2 SSD so that it’s ready to use.
- To move a PS5 or PS4 game that’s installed in console storage or USB extended storage to M2 SSD storage, go to your game library, press the options button and then select [Move Games and Apps]. Then select the game you want to move, and then select[Move].
- You can now enjoy 3D audio through your TV speakers.
- To enable 3D audio for your TV speakers, go to [Settings] > [Sound] > [Audio Output], and then turn on [Enable 3D Audio for TV Speakers].
- You can also measure the acoustics of your room using the microphone on your DualSense wireless controller to apply the 3D audio setting that’s optimised for your room.
- In your games home screen, we’ve updated the following:
- If you have different platform versions of the same game installed, they’ll now appear separately on your home screen.
- Different versions of a game are now easier to spot. Icons are displayed to indicate the specific platform, such as PS5 or PS4.
- In (Library), we’ve updated the following:
- The [Installed] tab is now the first tab you’ll see, making it easier to find games that aren’t on your home screen, as well as offering quicker access to your media gallery.
- Under the [Installed] tab, each game’s tile now clearly indicates its platform (such as PS5 or PS4). Also, just as in your games home screen, different platform versions of a game will now appear separately.
- Under the [Your Collection] tab, you’ll now see that game tiles display the number of versions available to you when you’re entitled to multiple versions of a game.
- You can now hide games much more quickly.
- In Game Base, we’ve updated the following:
- From the Game Base control menu, you can now do the following:
- You can now access party text chats and send messages from the Game Base control menu in the control center.
- If you’re the owner of a party, you can now delete it. From the Game Base control menu, select the party you want to delete and then select [Delete Party] from the (more) menu. If you delete a party, it will be deleted for all members.
- You can now see how many of your friends are online, busy or offline under the [Friends] tab.
- You can now accept, decline or cancel multiple friend requests at the same time. To do so, under the [Friend Requests] tab, select [Received Requests] or [Sent Requests] from the (Select Multiple) menu.
- In (Trophies), we’ve updated the following:
- You can now track up to five trophies per game in the control center using the trophy tracker.
- To start tracking a trophy, select a trophy and then select [Start Tracking].
- When you’re playing a game, you can easily access information about the trophies you’ve added to your trophy tracker.
- You can also view your trophy tracker in pin-to-side mode to see information about the trophies during gameplay.
- When viewing the trophy lists of games, the trophies will now be displayed vertically instead of horizontally. You’ll now be able to see more information for each trophy without selecting it.
- In the control center, we’ve updated the following:
- You can now customize your control center more freely. All the controls at the bottom of the screen can be rearranged.
- The first time you open the control center, you’ll see a quick introduction to some of its key features.
- When you enable the screen reader, you can now use the following features:
- You can now pause the screen reader by pressing the PlayStation button and Triangle at the same time. To resume, press the PlayStation button and Triangle again.
- You can now make the screen reader repeat anything it reads. To do so, press PlayStation button and R1 and at the same time.
Other Updated Features
- There’s a new accolade type: Leader. This is for a player who crafts the plan, strategizes, and inspires others. You can give accolades like “Leader” to players after online matches, when you want to encourage positive behavior. All of a player’s accolades, including this new type, appear on their profile.
- In (PlayStation Now), we’ve updated the following:
- The streaming connection test lets you identify and fix problems with your connection.
- You can now choose your maximum streaming resolution to optimize your game performance.
- Now you’ll see directly in the game hub if and when a PlayStation Now game is scheduled to be removed, so you can make sure you try new games or play your favorites while they’re still available.
- When you’re competing in challenges for a better time or a higher score and you set new personal best, we’ll automatically take a video clip of the action for you.
- You can share the video clip directly from the challenge card in the control center, or you can share it later from your media gallery. • To adjust this setting, go to [Settings] > [Captures and Broadcasts] > [Auto- Captures] > (Challenges).
- You see suggestions in your control center when a friend is playing a game you can join.
- Previously, it would take about one day before these suggestions would appear for a friend you just added. They can now appear much more quickly.
- Suggestions will also now appear even if your friend is playing a streamed PlayStation Now game.
- We’ve made the following improvements to parental controls:
- Now when a child requests to play a game or use communication features in a specific game, their parent or guardian will receive a notification on the PS5 and PlayStation App.
- The child will also receive a notification when their parent or guardian accepts or denies a request, or stops allowing the child to play a game or use communication features.
- In (Media Gallery), we’ve added new fonts for the text you can add to your screenshots.
- For the features available from the Create menu, we’ve updated the following:
- When you’re manually recording a video clip, the elapsed time counter will now automatically disappear after three seconds and reappear when needed.
- We’ve added more video lengths for you to choose from when saving recent gameplay.
- You can now choose whether to display save confirmation notifications for screenshots. To adjust this setting, go to [Settings] > [Captures and Broadcasts] > [Shortcuts for Create Button], and then enable or disable [Display Save Confirmation for Screenshots].
- You can now select whether you’d like to receive notifications on your PS5 or via email about new products and special offers. To do so, go to [Settings] > [Users Accounts] > [Account] > [Communication Preferences].
- In (Notifications), we’ve updated the following:
- When you receive pop-up notifications with videos in them, you can now start the videos directly from the pop-ups or from your notifications list.
- You can now turn off the sound your notifications make. Go to [Settings] > [Notifications] and then turn off [Play Sound].
- When you log in to the PS5, and an accessory with a microphone is connected, the mute status of the microphone is now displayed.
- We’ve simplified the process of connecting, disconnecting and setting up your internet connection, making these tasks easier.
- When adjusting your 3D audio profile for headphones, you can now move the sample sound to your left or right, allowing you to select a more optimized 3D audio profile. Go to [Settings] > [Sound] > [Audio Output] and then select [Adjust 3D Audio Profile].
- We’ve improved the game audio quality of some games when 3D audio for headphones is enabled.
- If you have a PULSE 3D wireless headset, you can now access an audio EQ feature in (Sound) in the control center, with different presets to choose from.
- Now when you block someone, you can choose to also leave the party that only you and they are in at the same time. You won’t leave parties that include other players.
- You now have two separate controls for including your mic’s audio and party audio in your broadcasts. There are two more controls for doing the same with video clips.
- We’ve updated the DualSense wireless controller device software to improve stability. • You can now update your DualSense wireless controller device software from settings. To check if an update is available, go to [Settings] > [Accessories] > [Controllers] and then select [Wireless Controller Device Software].
Dat is een beste lijst zeg.
3d sound via tv speaker..hopelijk ook 3D sound via dolby surround sound
En dat gaat dan net zoals bij Xbox zonder kabeltje richting de PlayStation 5?
Tja, als je een console op de markt brengt die nog niet af is, dan is het ook niet zo gek dat er zo’n waslijst aan verbeteringen aan komt. Ze hebben de PS5 veel te vroeg op de markt gebracht.
@Gerard_Ingrid: Ja wist je dat niet dan? als die vraagt om de kabel druk je 2 keer kruisje en dan start de update zonder…
@Anoniem-4992: Echt onzin wat je zegt.. voor de Ps4 komen er nu ook nog updates dus hadden ze daar ook mee moeten wachten? maar jij hebt geen ps5 dusssssss
@KDB: Ik pak maar gewoon het kabeltje erbij, stukje meer zekerheid.
@Anoniem-4992:
Daar heb je weer iemand die vanuit jaloezie onzin gaat roeptoeteren….
@Dopekoe: er is inmiddels al lang geen enkele reden meer om jaloers te zijn op mensen met een ps5. Misschien dat dat eind 2024 wel weer het geval is als er weer een ps5 game uitkomt?
@Anoniem-8806: Als je er nu nog geen 1 hebt dan heb je je best niet gedaan…
@KDB:
Echt onzin wat je zegt.. niet iedereen zit constant op z’n telefoon op pc te checken of ze weer eens beschikbaar zijn.
@Anoniem-2501: ze zijn genoeg te krijgen
@Gerard_Ingrid: Ik ga er vanuit dat na de overdracht van firmware naar de controller gestuurd wordt en er een CRC check oid uitgevoerd wordt of de update goed overgekomen is.
Daarmee maakt je uiteindelijk geen verschil meer met bekabeld na overdracht.
@KDB: Dit is de echt de grootste onzin die ik vandaag gehoord heb.
@Anoniem-7445: je bedoelt dat kdb gewoon gelijk heeft. Iedereen die ik ken heeft ondertussen al een ps5 kunnen bemachtigen. Ook heb ik ze al in de MediaMarkt zien liggen. Jeugd van tegenwoordig zijn zo lui als dikke stront door een trechter en gaan er van uit dat alles maar komt aanvliegen zonder daar ook maar enige moeite voor te doen.. zelf werk ik 60 uur in de week op de productievloer waar een telefoon niet in de gaten gehouden kan worden, toch heb ik 36 playstations kunnen scalpen puur en alleen door mij te verdiepen in verkooptijden van webshops.
@KDB: wil je qel een foto sturen van mn PS5 hoor, met een briefje ernaast met je naam erop om aan te tonen dat het mijn foto is. Dat ik vind dat ze de PS5 te vroeg uitgebracht hebben en dat die nog niet of is, is niet uit de lucht gegrepen. Ik spreek vanuit mijn eigen ervaring en bevindingen. Dat anderen dat niet leuk vinden, jammer dan, ook ik heb recht op mijn mening en dit is het.
@Dopekoe: En waarom zou ik jaloers zijn, heb hier een PS5 staan hoor. Ik geef mijn mening op basis van mijn eigen bevindingen. Hoef je het niet mee eens te zijn, maar het is wat het is, mijn mening en dat heeft niks met jaloezie te maken.
“When viewing the trophy lists of games, the trophies will now be displayed vertically instead of horizontally. You’ll now be able to see more information for each trophy without selecting it.”
Thank god, dit was een van de weinige dingen die is als trophyhunter aan de PS5 soms behoorlijk onhandig vond.
@Anoniem-3027: Fijn dat je aan het einde van je toch al slechte verhaal bewijst dat je onzin praat.
Toch bedankt voor de moeite.
@Anoniem-7890:
Verkoop hem dan voor een normale prijs aan iemand die er wel blij mee is.
@Anoniem-8806:
Je klinkt verbitterd. Zit je tampon in het verkeerde gat?
Er komen zat games uit voor de ps5, soms is het een upgrade van een ps4 game, soms is het een nieuwe game.
Returnal, straks Deathloop, stray, rift apart. Horizon forbidden west, etc etc
Dus hou op met blaten en kom met echte argumenten.
@Dopekoe: 5 potentieel goede games en dan moeten beginnen met etc etc omdat er niet meer zijn, tja ik geef hem / haar wel gelijk helaas.
Het is nog niet heel spectaculair, en nog maar weinig echt top titels in aantocht.
@Dopekoe: Heeft geen nut, ik ben geen anti-PlayStation, maar ik vind dat de PS5 te vroeg uitgebracht is met nog teveel zaken die niet of zelfs slecht lopen. Betekent niet dat ik niet kan geniet van games als God of War, Horizon, Uncharted, Last of Us etc.Dus verkopen heeft geen zin want als de betere games komen zou ik hem toch weer terug moeten kopen. Sony doet genoeg dingen goed, maar we mogen best kritisch zijn op punten die ze minder goed aanpakken.
@Dopekoe:
Heeft geen nut, ik ben geen anti-PlayStation, maar ik vind dat de PS5 te vroeg uitgebracht is met nog teveel zaken die niet of zelfs slecht lopen. Betekent niet dat ik niet kan geniet van games als God of War, Horizon, Uncharted, Last of Us etc.Dus verkopen heeft geen zin want als de betere games komen zou ik hem toch weer terug moeten kopen. Sony doet genoeg dingen goed, maar we mogen best kritisch zijn op punten die ze minder goed aanpakken.