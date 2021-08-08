

De battle royale-game Hunter’s Arena: Legends kwam eerder deze week uit voor de PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 en pc. De game maakt onderdeel uit van de PlayStation Plus line-up van augustus, waardoor leden van de service het spel nu zonder extra kosten kunnen downloaden.

Ontwikkelaar Mantisco heeft Hunter’s Arena: Legends nu van een nieuwe update voorzien. Patch 1.04 is beschikbaar voor alle platformen waarop de game beschikbaar is en brengt welkome verbeteringen met zich mee. Zo is de framerate hoger en stabieler en tevens is de balans verbeterd. Wel is ray tracing nu tijdelijk uitgeschakeld, maar deze feature zal spoedig weer mét optimalisaties terugkeren.

De gehele changelog van update 1.04 voor Hunter’s Arena: Legends kun je hieronder nalezen.

1. Stabilization

Fatal error and Crashing issues have been fixed.

Server stabilization for smoother gameplay.

2. Optimization

Frame drop issues have been optimized on both PC and PlayStation. Overall frame rates increased.

Ray-Tracing feature temporarily down for better optimization. It will be back up in a timely manner.

3. Balance Adjustments

We listened to your feedback and suggestions and made balance adjustments on the Hunters.

We made sure each Hunter didn’t lose it’s unique trait and narrowed the balance gap.

Overall balance has been adjusted and will allow for more dynamic combat.

Your suggestions are an enormous help to our team so please provide them through our Discord channel.

Momo

Basic attack damage, HP stats have decreased.

Basic attack’s projectile speed has decreased.

Delay after last Basic attack has increased.

Delay after using “Crushing Ice” has increased.

Guarding against Momo’s attacks consumes less stamina.

Dalgi

“Wicked Release” projectile speed has decreased.

After “Villaness’ Return”, Dalgi revives with less HP.

Wu Kong

Increased delay for using Quickstep

Delay after using “Heavenly Figure” has increased.

Tau

“Earthquake” activates faster.

Delay after “Earthquake” has decreased to allow faster action after the skill.

Jun

Invincibilty duration has increased after Quickstep

Super Armor activates now after landing “Death Embrace”

Mir

Delay after “Exploding Rage” (Passive) has decreased to allow faster action after the passive skill.

“Crushing Blow” hit range has increased.

Mumyung

“Shadow Clone” activates faster.

Not being able to activate “Mark of Shadow” additional press has been fixed.

Mimi

“Inferno” skill range has increased.

Delay after “Incinerate” (Passive) has decreased.

Activates Super Armor when using “Meteor Dash”

Dara

“Elemental Wave” projectile speed has increased.

Gyeonjo

Delay after “Thunder Grasp” has decreased to allow faster action after the skill

Delay after retrieving shield from using “Shredder” has decreased.

Other skills can be used while using “Force Barrier”.

Samjang

Skill damage has increased.

“Valiant Charge” skill damage has increased.

4. System

PlayStation

Gameplay – Adjust Camera Sensitivity – Camera sensitivity has been optimized and allows for increased sensitivity. (Higer for faster camera movement and lower for slower camera movement)

L2, R2 button’s sensitivity has increased.

PS5 Activities feature is added

5. Bug Fix