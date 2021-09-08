

Ubisoft liet eerder al weten dat er een nieuwe update voor Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla in de pijplijn zat. Deze update zou nieuwe River Raid maps toevoegen, alsook een nieuw wapen en wat andere aanvullende content. Nu heeft de uitgever ook daad bij woord gevoegd, want de update is inmiddels beschikbaar.

Dit komt met een lange lijst aan patch notes, waarin de nieuwe toevoegingen duidelijk op een rijtje zijn gezet. Daarnaast valt ook te zien dat er een flinke hoeveelheid aan bugs en issues worden aangepakt, wat de algehele speelervaring ten goede zou moeten komen. Hieronder de volledige patch notes van deze nieuwe update.

