Met de release van The Last Chapter voor Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla komt de ondersteuning voor die game officieel ten einde. De nieuwe content zou aanvankelijk op 6 december toegevoegd worden, maar Ubisoft heeft besloten dat spelers blijkbaar een weekje eerder aan de gang mogen.
Vandaag is namelijk update 1.062 uitgerold en die stelt de nieuwe content beschikbaar in de game. Daarnaast komt de update met de nodige fixes voor issues en bugs die nog door de ontwikkelaar zijn opgemerkt. Hieronder in het overzicht alle details.
NEW FREE CONTENT
THE LAST CHAPTER
- Eivor’s alliances are forged and their clan has its foothold in England, now the time has come to come to terms with their visions of Odin. Join Eivor in their final journey as they meet with old friends and foes in the narrative conclusion to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
HOOD ALWAYS ON
- Access the options and toggle your hood to be always on. Now regardless of whether you’re in the middle of battle or sneaking through a hostile village, you’ll have the iconic Assassin style!
WEEKLY FREE ITEM
- Claim a free premium item from the Animus store every week! Launch into the game and head to the Animus store to receive a randomized premium item. Most items sold in the Animus store will be available, with the only exceptions being items that are licensed content.
FESTIVAL REWARDS IN MERCHANT STORES
- For those of you who didn’t get the chance to participate in all four Festivals, the rewards will be available from all Merchants across England after the completion of “The First Night of Samhaim” (Glowecestrescire arc). This will give you the opportunity to acquire the rewards that you might’ve missed by exchanging them for Silver coins you’ve collected during your journey. We will also be adding new content as a thank you for your continued support; specifically, new mounts and a raven.
BUG FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS
TOMBS OF THE FALLEN
- The damage animation doesn’t activate when walking into the spiked poles.
- Eivor will remain in the grabbing state when pushing a stone onto the descending platforms.
THE FORGOTTEN SAGA
- Abilities cannot be activated during other combat actions.
- The quest “A gift from the Otherworld” remains after completing The Forgotten Saga.
- Eivor gets stuck under Nidhogg when the dragon is stunned
MASTERY CHALLENGE
- Hildiran’s Health Bar does not match their actual Health total.
- In some rare instances, encountering a crash during a cutscene with Hildiran can cause gear to go missing and some quest flows to break.
- Explosive jars are already blown up before starting the Dunwic: Trial of the Wolf.
- Unable to progress the quest “A Challenge from the Gods” after the first cutscene.
- Enemies hit with the rush and bash ability will not die or give points.
DAWN OF RAGNAROK
- During the quest “Finding Fritjof” Tyra won’t move inside the Foundry area.
- Instances where Odin would become stuck upon loading into Svartalfheim
- Unintended behavior occurs when reloading the game after buying runes from Kara.
- After battling Riekr, the Jotnar Bearded Axe was not awarded.
- Suttungr’s Outriders are not appearing on the map.
- During the Quest “The Scholar and the Sunstone” walking over lava doesn’t charge the stone as intended.
- During the quest “The Scholar and the Sunstone” Einar would stop moving.
- Daily Quests can sometimes set a friendly Jotun NPC as a target to assassinate.
CROSSOVER STORIES
- The cargo shelf in the Caves of Gold cannot be moved.
RIVER RAIDS
- Legacy of Saint George markers are visible outside of River Raids.
- Jomsviking crew members will run toward locked doors during Raids.
- In some instances, the Jomsviking crew’s health would be reduced when discovering a new location.
THE SIEGE OF PARIS
- In some rare instances, players would not be able to leave to Francia after speaking with Pierre.
- During the quest “A Hidden Weakness” Bernard can get stuck in a loop preventing the quest from progressing.
- Unable to speak to Toka at the start of the quest “Strangers bearing gifts”
WRATH OF THE DRUIDS
- Azar has died in England preventing the completion of “Dublin’s Reach”
- When being grappled by an Irish Hound Eivor can get stuck in the animation.
- “Man’s best friend” ability is not unlocked after completing the quest “A little problem”
MAIN QUESTS, WORLD EVENTS, AND SIDE ACTIVITIES
- Eivor’s cape obscures the camera during the Flying event in Eurvicscire.
- The quest “Bound to Fate” was not added to the quest log after completion of the Jotunheim Arc.
- Crashing issues can be encountered on PS5 during the quests “Restless Dreams” and “Beyond Fear”.
- The quest “Twist and Turns” not updating after defeating all the enemies.
- In some instances, the quest “Firing the Arrow” cannot be started. After building Valka’s hut, the objective is not marked as complete.
- While fighting Basim, abilities that cause damage over time would simplify his phase 1.
- Unable to kill Bishop Herferith during “A Sword-Shower in Anecastre”
- Cannot interact with Loki in the quest “View above all”
- “Stoneman” Mysterynot be marked as complete upon completion.
- The quest “A Mild Hunt” can’t be completed due to the NPCs not being interactable.
WORLD
- Everold’s shop vanishing after being built.
- Rocks can be seen floating in the mountain area in Fornburg.
- Riding a mount around Ravensthorpe can result in your mount slowing in some places.
- It isn’t possible to confirm the kill against the Zealot “Callin” as he has clipped under the map.
- In the quest “Breaking Teeth, Not Hearts” the mystery NPCs all spawn in dead.
- Notification for leaving the boss area for Daughters of Lerion can appear when visiting the areas after the boss has been defeated.
- It isn’t possible to kill Leofgifu because she is stuck in a hut.
- When loading into the game it is always raining.
- In some instances, the shelves couldn’t be moved to obtain the key in Saint Hadrian’s Priory in Cent.
ARMORY & INVENTORY
- Corrected the 10% critical chance per kill for the Jorogiri short sword.
- The damage buff perk from the Yurei Bushido doesn’t activate when weapons are ignited.
- Items purchased in the Helix Store can disappear from the inventory.
- The Amalgam Sword perk activates incorrectly in some circumstances.
- The Yurei Bushido armor (Ghostly) perk doesn’t work as intended.
- Dwarven hairstyles and beards are duplicated in the inventory.
- The Scythe light attacks can sometimes break shieldbearer’s guard stances.
- The Light-Fingered skill does not work around some lootable items.
MISCELLANEOUS
- After using Photo Mode the pause menu will not function as intended.
- Some of the taller NPCs in Ravensthorpe shrank in size.
- The Celctic Armor is missing visual elements.
- Unintended behavior occurs when performing transmog on some weapons.
- Unequipped Store Items still appear present on a Mannequin after saving or loading.
- Finisher animations do not always play out on stunned enemies.
- Using a ration while interacting with a movable object causes an unintended animation.
- NPC sizes can alter when doing certain tasks and actions.
- Idunn’s Heart Effect is visible while inactive on the Dublin Champion gear set.
- Irregular behavior occurs when using the alternate combo ender with the Hammer and free off-hand.
- Added additional stability improvements to Valhalla.
- Using the ability “Rush and Bash” in some fights could prevent interacting with an NPC afterward.
- After slamming enemies into a wall the follow up attack of Rush and Bash Level 2 does not trigger.
UI / HUD
- Changing tabs in Blacksmith rapidly causes unintended behavior with the menu display.
Oh nice dat hij eerder uitgerold is. Alleen heb ik er nog geen tijd voor, van af morgen is het weer tijd voor mijn jaarlijkse Final Fantasy VIII december run. En op 1 januari wil ik weer de gehele AC franchise van begin tot het meest recente deel spelen. Dus duurt wel effe voor ik aan de last chapter kan beginnen.
Wel echt jammer dat deze top (en niet alleen qua AC maar ook in het algemeen) game nu echt aan zijn einde komt. Het was echt een mega mooi avontuur. Ach ja gelukkig gaat het overkoepelende verhaal door in Mirage.