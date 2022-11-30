

Met de release van The Last Chapter voor Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla komt de ondersteuning voor die game officieel ten einde. De nieuwe content zou aanvankelijk op 6 december toegevoegd worden, maar Ubisoft heeft besloten dat spelers blijkbaar een weekje eerder aan de gang mogen.

Vandaag is namelijk update 1.062 uitgerold en die stelt de nieuwe content beschikbaar in de game. Daarnaast komt de update met de nodige fixes voor issues en bugs die nog door de ontwikkelaar zijn opgemerkt. Hieronder in het overzicht alle details.