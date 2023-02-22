Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is inmiddels ruim twee jaar oud en omdat de game zo succesvol was, heeft Ubisoft er vorig jaar nog wat meer content voor uitgebracht. Er komt echter een einde aan dit alles en dat moment is nu daar. Ubisoft heeft namelijk update 1.7.0 uitgebracht en dit is de laatste die voor de game verschijnt.
Het is een gewone update die wat issues aanpakt, dus helaas wordt er geen nieuwe content toegevoegd. Met 500MB is de update niet heel groot, waardoor de download zo klaar zal zijn. De details hebben we zoals gewoonlijk hieronder geplaatst.
WORLD
- Resolved most of the rare instances where Light-Fingered skill prevented the pickup of key items.
- Eivor’s hair can clip through the hood after completing an Animus Anomaly.
ARMORY & INVENTORY
- Previously purchased items are missing from player inventory.
- The Raven Clan Crew outfit cannot be enhanced or upgraded to a higher quality.
- The total number of Opals in the inventory doesn’t update when picking up an Opal in the world.
MISCELLANEOUS
- Resolved the error that occurs when trying to claim the Weekly Free Item.
- Gear packs still appear in the store when the content of the pack is already owned.
- Items incorrectly appear as owned in some situations.
- It is possible to lose Helix Credits when purchasing the Twilight Set if 5/5 pieces of gear are already owned.
- Issues with pricing of Helix Store items when redeeming pieces of a full set.
- In-game pop-ups no longer appear for Shared History and The Last Chapter when launching into the game.