

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is inmiddels ruim twee jaar oud en omdat de game zo succesvol was, heeft Ubisoft er vorig jaar nog wat meer content voor uitgebracht. Er komt echter een einde aan dit alles en dat moment is nu daar. Ubisoft heeft namelijk update 1.7.0 uitgebracht en dit is de laatste die voor de game verschijnt.

Het is een gewone update die wat issues aanpakt, dus helaas wordt er geen nieuwe content toegevoegd. Met 500MB is de update niet heel groot, waardoor de download zo klaar zal zijn. De details hebben we zoals gewoonlijk hieronder geplaatst.