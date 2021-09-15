

Het is een week of twee geleden dat de Frontiers update voor No Man’s Sky uitkwam en sindsdien heeft Hello Games meerdere updates uitgebracht om allerlei bugs en issues op te lossen. Nog niet alles is gladgestreken zo blijkt, want er staat alweer een nieuwe update klaar.

Het betreft hier update 3.66 die weer met een lijst aan fixes komt, dit gebaseerd op de feedback van spelers. Het is het bekende riedeltje wat dat betreft, want na het updaten zou het aantal problemen weer afgenomen moeten zijn en alle details tref je hieronder op een rijtje.