Onder het motto ‘laat iedereen alles in februari 2022 uitbrengen’, volgt ook Tom Clancy’s: The Division 2 het goede voorbeeld. We wachten al even op een nieuwe grote content update, die ook een nieuwe game modus bevat, en kunnen dat voorlopig nog blijven doen.

De nieuwe content werd afgelopen maart aangekondigd en past onder meer de endgame van Tom Clancy’s: The Division 2 aan. Tot die tijd wordt de inhoud van vorige seizoenen herhaald. De reden voor het uitstellen van de nieuwe content komt doordat Ubisoft de beste kwaliteit wil bieden en dat kost meer tijd.

“Earlier this year, we shared our commitment to continue to support The Division 2 and work with new partners within Ubisoft to keep on improving the game experience for all our players. Since then, our team has been hard at work to develop exciting new content with a new game mode as well as significant endgame changes & features.

While plans were still being actively discussed at that point, it was critical for us to give you some early insights about what would come next for the game. Since then, we made various iterations on the plans and actively challenged ourselves not to compromise on quality and ambitions for this new content. This title Update will be one of our most ambitious to date.

We remain confident that this content will bring an exciting experience to our players and pave the way for the future of The Division 2 with future title updates coming in 2022. That being said, and to make sure we deliver this content on par with our vision, we have made the decision to move our new season, game mode and associated content release to February 2022.”