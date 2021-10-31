Onlangs ging de Emergence expeditie live in No Man’s Sky en die heeft, zowel letterlijk als figuurlijk, wat bugs met zich meegebracht. Gelukkig kan je nu patch 3.71 downloaden, die heel wat foutjes uit deze update haalt.
Deze nieuwe patch werd aangekondigd op de officiële site met de mededeling dat de ontwikkelaar luistert naar de feedback van de fans. Indien jij nog steeds ergens problemen tegen het lijf zou lopen, kan je die ook doorsturen aan hen. Bekijk hieronder alle veranderingen.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a number of rare instances where settlement buildings were not properly constructed.
- Fixed a rare issue where a construction terminal would not be placed on a settlement building site.
- Fixed an issue that could cause grass to spawn within settlement buildings.
- Fixed an issue that could allow players to edit terrain within settlements in rare circumstances.
- Fixed an issue that could cause settlements not to align correctly with the terrain (for example, after the terrain had been edited).
- Fixed a number of base parts that were incorrectly set as able to change material or colour, without having textures that support it.
- Base building wiring mode now shows only relevant building options and keeps the controls bar to the top of the screen.
- Placing wires is now more responsive and does not fade out the wiring snap points.
- Fixed a general issue that could cause base parts to delete other nearby parts when selected for deletion.
- Fixed a snapping issue with Wall Screens.
- Fixed an issue that prevented ramps from editing terrain when placed.
- Building part snap points are now smaller when away from the centre of the screen and grow when pointed at.
- Fixed an issue with Moon Pool legs.
- Fixed a number of snapping issues with small triangle base parts.
- Fixed a collision issue with pressure pads.
- Fixed an issue that could cause base part snap points to display in the wrong position.
- Fixed a snapping issue when connecting cuboids rooms to vertical corridors.
- Fixed a snapping issue when stacking cuboid rooms.
- Fixed an issue that could cause large rooms to hide their roofs when placing technology (such as solar panels) on top of them.
- Fixed an issue that prevented large rooms from correctly carving terrain when placed.
- Fixed a collision issue with the alloy inner corner roof parts.
- Fixed a collision issue with hanging lights.
- Fixed an issue that caused floor tiles to fail to carve out the terrain correctly.
- Fixed an issue that prevented expedition reward objects from being built on freighter bases.
- Fixed a number of issues where the player would get snagged on object or terrain physics.
- Fixed an issue that could cause particle effects to be cleared up too early, clipping the effect.
- Fixed an issue that caused players to hover above chairs when sitting.
- Fixed an issue that caused text to instantly print out rather than type out in the final box of a multi-sequence piece of dialog.
- Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect collision on trees and other large plants.
- Introduced a message to inform users when they are unable to connect to matchmaking because they have been banned.
- Fixed a number of text and description issues in the Quicksilver shop.
- Fixed an issue that caused the secondary hazard warning bar to appear misaligned on the HUD.
- Fixed an issue that caused hover detection to be incorrect on the title screen in some resolutions.
- Fixed a number of creature spawning issues that made it harder than intended to find rare creatures.
- Fixed an issue that prevented underwater corridors from correctly carving terrain when placed.
- Sandworm companions now correctly speak using untranslatable horrific text.
- An option has been added to the Controls Options page to change the strength of effects that shake the camera.
- Fixed a number of visual glitches in the Exosuit Initialisation Process that occurs when starting a new game.
- Fixed an issue that caused biological horrors to incorrectly launch pounce attacks over long distances.
- The expedition milestone “Their Scent Remains” will now make use of the Target Sweep if any nearby eggs are detected.
- Fixed an issue that prevented ‘Change Active Multi-Tool’ from being bound to a hotkey.
- Fixed a very rare UI crash.
- Fixed a rare crash on shutdown.
- Introduced a number of systemic improvements and optimisations to particle effect rendering.
- Introduced an optimisation to improve the speed at which settlement buildings are loaded and placed.
- Introduced a number of rendering optimisations.
- Introduced a number of base building optimisations.
- Introduced a number of physics optimisations.
Mijn hemel, hoeveel bugs heeft dit spel wel niet?