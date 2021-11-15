Een maandje geleden kwam schrijver Alan Wake voor de eerste keer naar PlayStation consoles dankzij Alan Wake Remastered. De remaster scoorde goed bij de critici en het publiek en dat is ontwikkelaar Remedy Entertainment niet ontgaan.

In een recent verslag laat de ontwikkelaar namelijk weten dat de sales van de game ‘goed gaan’.

In September, we announced that the smaller of the two Epic Games Publishing projects, Alan Wake Remastered, was completed and ready to be launched in October on PC on the Epic Games Store, Xbox, and for the first time in the franchise’s history, PlayStation consoles. The launch marks a special moment for us and Alan Wake fans around the world. After the reporting period, we have seen that the game has been received positively by critics and players alike and sales have started well.