Er is een nieuwe game aangekondigd uit de Dragon Ball stal. Het gaat hier om Dragon Ball: The Breakers, wat een assymetrische multiplayer titel wordt in het Dragon Ball Xenoverse universum.
In deze game neemt een team van zeven survivors het op tegen een raider. Je ultieme doel is ontsnappen uit de ‘Temporal Seam’ met behulp van een vernuftige machine genaamd de ‘Super Time Machine’. De survivors krijgen toegang tot heel wat items en skills om hun ontsnapping mogelijk te maken, maar de raider is echter meedogenloos…
Producer Ryosuke Hara is alvast erg enthousiast:
“We can’t wait for people to try this complete new take on the Dragon Ball franchise! We are working hard with the team at Dimps to provide brand new fun asymmetric multiplayer experience that we want to be accessible for all, while offering a strong wealth and depth of gameplay and situations. We are looking forward to welcoming you during the Closed Beta Test.”
Dragon Ball: The Breakers verschijnt in de loop van 2022 voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch en pc. Een gesloten beta volgt binnenkort.