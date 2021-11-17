

Tijdens de gamescom eerder dit jaar kondigde Deep Silver en Volition de reboot van Saints Row aan en de game kreeg gelijk een releasedatum: 25 februari 2022. Die datum is echter aangepast naar 26 augustus 2022, want de game is uitgesteld omdat de ontwikkelaar meer tijd nodig heeft.

In een open brief schrijft Jim Boone, creative officer bij Volition, dat ze de beste Saints Row game tot op heden willen maken en als ze de game in februari zouden uitbrengen, dan zou de titel niet aan de kwaliteitseisen voldoen. Daarom nemen ze meer tijd om de game nog beter te maken.

Hieronder het schrijven van Jim Boone:

“Saints Row will no longer release on the originally announced date of 25th February 2022, instead it will launch worldwide on 26th August 2022.

Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn’t be up to the standards we’ve set ourselves, and that you’re expecting and deserve. The team just need more time to do our vision justice; we’re doing some fine tuning and there won’t be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish.

In all honesty, we underestimated the impact COVID would have on our schedule, although everyone adapted very quickly to the working from home arrangement and continued to be incredibly productive. However, due to the size and scope of our new Saints Row, it’s become apparent that to create the best game possible, we need to give our team longer to perfect their craft.

As mentioned when we announced Saints Row in August, this will be the biggest and best Saints Row game ever and, in order to achieve our goal, we’ve settled upon a generous, yet essential amount of time to realise our ambitions. Rest assured, there will not be any changes to the story or the characters or anything that we’ve lovingly imagined over the last few years and already shared with you.

Over the past two years, all corners of the entertainment industry have been affected/impacted in one way or another. As gamers ourselves, we know what it feels like to have something delayed which you’ve been looking forward to; it’s frustrating and you feel disappointed. But we also know that when we finally get Saints Row in your hands, it will have been worth the wait. It’s our absolute priority to get this right.

Keep It Strange, Jim”