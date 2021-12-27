

Final Fantasy XVI werd ruim een jaar geleden aangekondigd tijdens Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase. Sinds de aankondiging hebben we niet veel meer van de game gezien, al waren er soms wel wat updates over de voortgang van de ontwikkeling. Hieruit werd nog niet duidelijk wanneer Final Fantasy XVI moet verschijnen, maar een nieuwe update van Square Enix wijst erop dat het nog wel even gaat duren.

Naoki Yoshida, de producer van Final Fantasy XVI, heeft in een verklaring namelijk laten weten dat de ontwikkeling van de game bijna een half jaar vertraagd is. De reden hiervoor zijn de beperkingen die de COVID-19 pandemie met zich meebrengt voor de ontwikkelaar. Het team is genoodzaakt om veel vanuit huis te werken en dit komt de voortgang niet ten goede, legt Yoshida uit.

Uit de verklaring wordt nog steeds niet duidelijk wanneer Final Fantasy XVI nu uit moet komen, dus dat zullen we moeten afwachten. Wel meldt Yoshida dat de eerstvolgende grote onthulling omtrent de game op de planning staat voor de lente van 2022.

Hieronder kun je de volledige verklaring van Yoshida lezen.

Greetings everyone,

When last we spoke, I promised I would have more information on Final Fantasy XVI sometime later in 2021, However, I regret to inform you that I will be unable to keep that promise as complications stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have delayed the game’s development by almost a half year.

As the latest addition to the Final Fantasy series being developed for the PlayStation 5, Final Fantasy XVI has amassed a sizeable team composed of talented creators from around the world. However, in an effort to offset the effects of COVID-19, we’ve had to decentralize that workforce by permitting staff to tackle their assignments from home. This has unfortunately hampered communication from the Tokyo office, which, in turn, has led to delays in—or in extreme cases, cancellations of—asset deliveries from our outsource partners.

That said, we have spent much of 2021 addressing this issue, and hope to see its impact to a minimum by the new year, allowing us to better focus on the tasks at hand: increasing graphic resource quality, refining combat mechanics, fleshing out individual battles, putting the finishing touches on cutscenes, and conducting overall graphical optimization. Our primary goal now is to be as hands on with the game as possible in order to see it fully polished.

So that leaves us with the question, when can we expect the next round of information? Well, I am happy to announce the current plan is to conduct our next big reveal in spring of 2022 as we seek to build excitement leading up to the game’s eventual release.

I deeply apologize to all those who have been looking forward to learning more about Final Fantasy XVI, and thank you for your continued patience while we focus our combined efforts on development.

—Final Fantasy XVI Producer Naoki Yoshida