

De volledige reveal van Sonic Frontiers was één van de hoogtepunten van The Game Awards afgelopen maand, maar als alles gegaan was zoals gepland, hadden we Sonic Frontiers waarschijnlijk helemaal niet gezien bij het evenement vorige maand. Volgens SEGA was het namelijk in eerste instantie de bedoeling om Sonic Frontiers in 2021 uit te brengen.

De reden voor het uitstel is, zoals je misschien wel zelf kan raden, om de kwaliteit van het spel te verbeteren. Daarbij speelt de prijsstrategie bij SEGA voor de Sonic-franchise ook een rol en hebben ze de afweging gemaakt tussen het verlagen van de prijs en een ‘minder’ spel uit te brengen, of een game van hoge kwaliteit te maken die zijn prijs en de naam van de franchise waard is.

“Originally it was planned to be released on this year, the 30th anniversary of Sonic, but we have postponed the release for a year in order to further brush up the quality. Not only for this title, but during the development phase, we have been steadily conducting analysis to improve the quality of the title before release, such as introducing game testing based on external evaluations, and [we] have a feeling that it will become a good game and have high expectations for it.” “For the pricing strategy, we feel that we are at a point where we need to rethink. For example, for the new Sonic game, as we are focusing on quality and spending certain amount of money on development, we think it is important to maintain the price by maintaining the value of the IP at high level, rather than simply lowering the price at early stage to increase the number of unit sales.”

Sonic Frontiers staat gepland voor een release in 2022 op PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch en pc.