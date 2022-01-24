Nu het nieuws naar buiten is gekomen dat Microsoft Activision Blizzard overneemt, kunnen we ook langzaam naar de toekomst gaan kijken. In een interview met The Washington Post laat Phil Spencer weten erg enthousiast te zijn over de bibliotheek aan intellectuele eigendommen van Activision Blizzard. Daarbij noemt hij specifiek King’s Quest, Guitar Hero en HeXen.

Daarnaast geeft Spencer aan te willen samenwerken met de studio’s van Activision Blizzard om te proberen een aantal van die franchises terug te laten komen. De voorwaarde is wel dat de studio er zelf enthousiast over is, maar waarschijnlijk zijn die allang blij als ze aan Call of Duty kunnen ontsnappen. Zo kan Raven Software bijvoorbeeld terugkeren naar hun HeXen-serie.

“I was looking at the IP list, I mean, let’s go!” Spencer said. “King’s Quest, Guitar Hero. … I should know this but I think they got HeXen.”

“We’re hoping that we’ll be able to work with them when the deal closes to make sure we have resources to work on franchises that I love from my childhood and that the teams really want to get,” Spencer said. “I’m looking forward to these conversations. I really think it’s about adding resources and increasing capability.”