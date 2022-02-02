

WRC 10: The Official Videogame is al geruime tijd verkrijgbaar, maar nu we in 2022 zitten heeft de ontwikkelaar nog een nieuwe update uitgebracht. Dit enerzijds om het WRC Championship van 2022 toe te voegen, wat een esports toernooi is en anderzijds om de nodige issues glad te strijken.

Dit gaat natuurlijk gepaard met een overzicht aan fixes en die hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet. Meer weten over deze prima racegame? Dan kan je natuurlijk terecht bij onze review, waarin we dieper op de titel in gaan.