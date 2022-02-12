Een tijdje geleden kon je in onze review lezen dat wij ons aardig vermaakt hebben met Rainbow Six Siege. Ondanks dat wij niet echt veel bugs zijn tegengekomen, waren er kennelijk wel wat problemen voor sommige spelers.
Sommige van deze problemen zouden echter met update 1.03 opgelost moeten zijn, die nu beschikbaar is. Verder is ook de hitbox van de Sludge aangepast, zodat deze meer consistent is. De volledige lijst van aanpassingen vind je hieronder:
- Fixed an issue that was causing freezes/lag during gameplay for Xbox players.
- Fixed multiple issues causing the game to crash on launch on PC.
- Fixed an issue where throwing Stun Grenades near Blinding Spores would occasionally cause the game to crash.
- Fixed an issue that was causing players to occasionally get stuck in an infinite Airlock transition.
- Fixed an issue with the Sludge’s hitbox.
- Fixed multiple instances where players would find themselves unable to interact or perform other key actions. (voting, aiming, shooting etc.)