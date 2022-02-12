Een tijdje geleden kon je in onze review lezen dat wij ons aardig vermaakt hebben met Rainbow Six Siege. Ondanks dat wij niet echt veel bugs zijn tegengekomen, waren er kennelijk wel wat problemen voor sommige spelers.

Sommige van deze problemen zouden echter met update 1.03 opgelost moeten zijn, die nu beschikbaar is. Verder is ook de hitbox van de Sludge aangepast, zodat deze meer consistent is. De volledige lijst van aanpassingen vind je hieronder: