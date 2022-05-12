Rainbow Six Extraction werd niet door iedereen even enthousiast ontvangen, maar dat belet Ubisoft niet om de game van verse content te blijven voorzien. En maar goed ook, anders zou een online coöp shooter als deze geen lang leven beschoren zijn. De nieuwste update is eergisteren live gegaan en bevat heel wat lekkers voor de fans.

Zo krijgen we dit keer een nieuwe Protean snoodaard voorgeschoteld. Het creatuur in kwestie heet Vigil en kan het uiterlijk en de vaardigheden van spelers nabootsen. Naast deze nieuwe buitenaardse slechterik mogen we tien nieuwe Prestige levels verwachten, alsook een heuse sloot aan bug fixes. De onderstaande lijst maakt je heel wat wijzer.

TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX EXTRACTION MAY 10 UPDATE

Patch Notes

A new update is arriving today, and we’re excited to share the changes coming to Rainbow Six Extraction.

New Protean: Vigil

New Prestige System:

There are 10 extra levels for each operator, which will be separate from the milestone levels.

Your prestige levels will be displayed in the UI and allow you to unlock unique permanent rewards, such as icons, headgears, and uniforms

General

Fixed an issue with Crosshair changing between weapons and REACT Gadgets or Abilities.

Primary and Secondary Crosshairs no longer appear on screen at the same time.

It is now easier to Ping Refill Stations when enemies are in your line of sight.

Players are now able to accept a second Buddy Pass invite from the same friend.

General improvement of stability.

Incursions

Players should not get stuck in the Airlock transition anymore.

There will be no longer flickering smoke during the Airlock transition flow.

Enemies now spawn in a subzone, if the Archaean Havoc mutation is active and the objective includes an Elite Grunt.

Two players are no longer able to block the third player from entering the Airlock. There’s enough space for all of you.

Spikers should now correctly shoot Nanothermite charges during the Sabotage objective.

Fixed an issue where stabbing a Smasher in the back didn’t always provide progress for Study: ‘Smasher Vulnerability’.

Fixed an issue of missing sounds from Storm Spikers.

Better movement for players and enemy variants, which includes vaulting, droning and improved enemy routes.

Weapons

Holographic Sight Alignment on the M12.

We made changes regarding the Iron Sight alignment on the following weapons: AUG A3 F90 MK14 EBR Supernova Type89 V308 L85A2



REACT Tech

Auto-Turret is now able to target sticky Spores.

XR Recon Drone can now scan Sower mines consistently.

Operators

Doc

Doc’s stim pistol is now able to heal an operator that carries a MIA operator.

Finka

Teammates are immune of getting downed when Finka is activating the Adrenaline Surge.

Jäger

Jäger’s Turret explosion will not damage Teammates in Veteran mode.

Jägers Turret is now able to target and destroy Sower Mines.

Zofia

Reduced Zofia’s resistance duration to Sower mines by 10%.

Improved Aim assist on the KS79 Lifeline.

Reduced damage for the FO-12 from 35 to 25.

Ela

Reduced Ela’s resistance duration to Sower mines by 10%.

Reduced damage for the FO-12 from 35 to 25.

Capitão

Venom Bolts does damage when fired at Sower mines.

Nomad

Explosions from Nomad’s Airjab can now better destroy open fuel pods and fuel cells during the MIA rescue objective.

Smoke

Toxic gas canisters are able to damage the Sower mines.

Tachanka

Deployable LMG shield can now block enemy projectiles more reliably.

PC