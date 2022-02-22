Final Fantasy XIV bevindt zich al jaren onder de meest gespeelde MMO’s. Ondanks een slechte start, wist het vrijwel letterlijk te herrijzen uit het as van wat het ooit was en weet het een immer stijgende populatie aan spelers al jaren stevig vast te houden.
Bijna een decennium na de re-release is de game zelfs zó populair dat de verkopen gestaakt moesten worden. Goed nieuws voor de ontwikkelaars en uitgever Square Enix, maar ook goed nieuws voor de spelers. Dit betekent dat er groots ingezet blijft worden op de game en dat wordt nader uitgelegd in de nieuwste ‘Letter from the Producer LIVE’.
In deze livestream werd heel veel besproken, van de prestaties van de game in het verleden tot aan wat we mogen verwachten in de toekomst. De volledige opsomming en livestream check je hieronder.
- September 30, 2010 – Official service for version 1.0 begins
- December 10, 2010 – Development / operations team restructured
- October 14, 2011 – Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn announced
- November 11, 2012 – The End of an Era (1.0 service discounted)
- Late February 2013 – Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn beta test begins
- August 27, 2013 – Official service for Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn begins
- October to December 2014 – The first Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival
- June 23, 2015 – Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward launches
- August 21, 2015 – Global registered player total exceeds five million
- June 20, 2017 – Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood launches
- August 8, 2017 – Global registered player total exceeds 10 million
- August 31, 2018 – Global registered player total exceeds 14 million
- May 24, 2019 – Global registered player total exceeds 16 million
- July 2, 2019 – Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers launches
- December 14, 2019 – Global registered player total exceeds 18 million
- July 22, 2020 – Global registered player total exceeds 20 million
- December 2, 2021 – Global registered player total exceeds 25 million
- December 7, 2021 – Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker launches
Looking toward 7.0…
- Advancements as a solo and multiplayer RPG experience.
- The game’s first graphical update.
Patch 6.x series roadmap.
- Future concept #1: An even better RPG—alone or with friends!
- Large-scale updates to the Trust system.
- Trust compatibility for all main scenario dungeons and four-player trials to be added in Patch 6.1 to 6.5.
- Patch 6.1 will make Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn (Patch 2.0) scenario duties Trust-compatible.
- Further improvements will be made to some low-level main scenario dungeons and trials.
- Eight-player trials will not be updated at this time. Those updates will be considered for 7.0 or later.
Future concept #2: Preparing for years of service to come—Final Fantasy XIV‘s first graphical update.
- Planned for implementation in 7.0.
- Development and preparation ongoing until the expansion releases.
- Aiming for screen-wide aesthetic appeal suited to a multiplayer environment.
- Animation and lighting system updates also planned.
- New graphics will not be comparable to those of standalone titles.
- Minimum operating specifications will also change as of 7.0.
- Will try to accommodate as broad a range of hardware specifications as possible.
- Yoshida assured that Final Fantasy XIV will continue to support PlayStation 4, at least until 7.0.