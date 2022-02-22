

Final Fantasy XIV bevindt zich al jaren onder de meest gespeelde MMO’s. Ondanks een slechte start, wist het vrijwel letterlijk te herrijzen uit het as van wat het ooit was en weet het een immer stijgende populatie aan spelers al jaren stevig vast te houden.

Bijna een decennium na de re-release is de game zelfs zó populair dat de verkopen gestaakt moesten worden. Goed nieuws voor de ontwikkelaars en uitgever Square Enix, maar ook goed nieuws voor de spelers. Dit betekent dat er groots ingezet blijft worden op de game en dat wordt nader uitgelegd in de nieuwste ‘Letter from the Producer LIVE’.

In deze livestream werd heel veel besproken, van de prestaties van de game in het verleden tot aan wat we mogen verwachten in de toekomst. De volledige opsomming en livestream check je hieronder.

September 30, 2010 – Official service for version 1.0 begins

December 10, 2010 – Development / operations team restructured

October 14, 2011 – Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn announced

November 11, 2012 – The End of an Era (1.0 service discounted)

Late February 2013 – Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn beta test begins

August 27, 2013 – Official service for Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn begins

October to December 2014 – The first Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival

June 23, 2015 – Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward launches

August 21, 2015 – Global registered player total exceeds five million

June 20, 2017 – Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood launches

August 8, 2017 – Global registered player total exceeds 10 million

August 31, 2018 – Global registered player total exceeds 14 million

May 24, 2019 – Global registered player total exceeds 16 million

July 2, 2019 – Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers launches

December 14, 2019 – Global registered player total exceeds 18 million

July 22, 2020 – Global registered player total exceeds 20 million

December 2, 2021 – Global registered player total exceeds 25 million

December 7, 2021 – Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker launches