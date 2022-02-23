Na de grote Sentinel update die No Man’s Sky onlangs kreeg, doken wat (technische) probleempjes op. Logisch dat ontwikkelaar Hello Games toen al snel patch 3.81 op ons losliet om zo heel wat bugs aan te pakken. Deze patch loste echter niet alle problemen op, dus krijgen we nu al direct update 3.82 op ons bord. Ook deze is dus gericht op het verdelgen van bugs en voegt geen nieuwe content aan de game toe.
Check alle details hieronder.
No Man’s Sky Update 3.82 Patch Notes
Bug fixes
- Sentinel damage levels have been tweaked slightly to provide a more even escalation of danger as players become stronger.
- Fixed a number of issues with Sentinel navigation in caves and buildings.
- Fixed an issue that could cause an invisible blocker to prevent access to settlement buildings.
- Fixed an issue that could result in players being placed outside of the Space Station when quick warping to specific station models.
- Fixed an issue that caused organic companions to generate partially robotic names.
- Fixed an issue that caused untranslated text in base part colouration options.
- Fixed an issue that caused weapons to leave unrepairable terrain impacts within a settlement.
- Implemented a recovery for players who have ended up with duplicated core technology in their Exosuit inventory.
- Fixed an issue that caused a duplicate teleporter to appear in the Catalogue.
- Fixed an issue that prevented building mode crosshairs from appearing when building on a freighter.
- Fixed an issue that could overwrite Space Anomaly NPC dialog for the Taste of Metal mission, preventing mission progress.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Taste of Metal to override all mission notifications if the player does not immediately return to their settlement.
- Added steps to the automated repair and install pinning instructions to assist players who need to locate an additional Radiant Brain.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Radiant Brains from appearing in the Catalogue.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Cloaking Device effect to overly darken the screen in VR.
- Fixed an issue that caused some planetary shops and stations not to offer the same Multi-Tools as before 3.80.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Expedition Mode Select to display ‘Download Failed’ when the expedition has not yet begun.
- Introduced a number of navigation optimisations.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when warping in someone else’s freighter.
- Fixed a crash related to repair drones.
- Fixed a rare crash related to weapon reloading.
- Fixed a crash related to building on a freighter.
- Fixed a crash related to calculating starship takeoff costs.
Graag gedaan jongens! Ben tot eergisteren morgen de hele nacht bezig geweest om de code uit te typen voor de patch! Geniet ervan hè jongens