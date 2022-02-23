Na de grote Sentinel update die No Man’s Sky onlangs kreeg, doken wat (technische) probleempjes op. Logisch dat ontwikkelaar Hello Games toen al snel patch 3.81 op ons losliet om zo heel wat bugs aan te pakken. Deze patch loste echter niet alle problemen op, dus krijgen we nu al direct update 3.82 op ons bord. Ook deze is dus gericht op het verdelgen van bugs en voegt geen nieuwe content aan de game toe.

Check alle details hieronder.