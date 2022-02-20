

Hello Games blijft druk bezig met No Man’s Sky. Eerder deze week werd de grote Sentinel-update voor de game uitgebracht, waarover je hier meer kunt lezen. De ondersteuning van het spel zal voorlopig ook nog niet ten einde komen, zo bleek uit woorden van Hello Games-oprichter Sean Murray.

In navolging van de Sentinel heeft de studio nu ook patch 3.81 voor No Man’s Sky uitgebracht. Het gaat hier om een update die een hoop bugs oplost die met de Sentinel-update aan het licht kwamen. Patch 3.81 is nu beschikbaar voor alle platformen waarop No Man’s Sky beschikbaar is en alle details lees je in de patch notes hieronder.