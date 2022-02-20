Hello Games blijft druk bezig met No Man’s Sky. Eerder deze week werd de grote Sentinel-update voor de game uitgebracht, waarover je hier meer kunt lezen. De ondersteuning van het spel zal voorlopig ook nog niet ten einde komen, zo bleek uit woorden van Hello Games-oprichter Sean Murray.
In navolging van de Sentinel heeft de studio nu ook patch 3.81 voor No Man’s Sky uitgebracht. Het gaat hier om een update die een hoop bugs oplost die met de Sentinel-update aan het licht kwamen. Patch 3.81 is nu beschikbaar voor alle platformen waarop No Man’s Sky beschikbaar is en alle details lees je in de patch notes hieronder.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue that could cause freighter bases to fail to load after warping in a freighter.
- Fixed an issue that caused an empty copy of the player’s freighter to spawn in a system after warping.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent building within a player freighter.
- Fixed an issue that caused inappropriate technologies to occasionally be found in the inventory of newly purchased freighters.
- Fixed an issue that could cause all Multi-Tools to become Royal Multi-Tools after reloading a save with a Royal Multi-Tool equipped. Pre-existing Multi-Tools have been completely restored to their correct appearance. Unfortunately, some newly acquired Royal Multi-Tools may have changed appearance.
- Fixed an issue that changed the Multi-Tools offered in shops and space stations. Weapon caches at the same coordinates will now offer the same tools as before 3.80.
- Fixed an issue that caused some saved Multi-Tools to change appearance.
- Adjusted the autoaim strength of the Blaze Javelin, to make pad aiming behave more consistently.
- The Blaze Javelin now does a degree of piercing damage to armoured Sentinels, so that damage is done to the drone as well as the armour plating if the plating is destroyed in one shot.
- Slightly reduced the effect of gravity on Pulse Spitter projectiles.
- Slightly increased the base damage of the Pulse Spitter.
- Adjusted the fire rate of Sentinel drones, so that recently shot drones will attempt to retaliate more aggressively.
- Sentinel drones now attempt to keep further away from the Minotaur when in combat.
- Fixed an issue that could cause Sentinels to respawn in a loop while fighting inside a settlement when using PlayStationVR.
- Fixed a number of issues where Sentinels would fail to spawn around settlements.
- Fixed an issue that prevented stun effects from being correctly applied to creatures on derelict freighters.
- Fixed an issue that prevented stunned creatures from dying.
- Fixed an issue that caused some stunned entities to briefly enter an invalid navigation state after recovering.
- Fixed a number of issues with the Cloaking Device third person effects on Xbox and PlayStation platforms.
- Reduced the movement levels of the reconstructed drone during interactions.
- Fixed an issue that caused procedurally generated Exosuit shield upgrades to offer extremely high protection against incoming damage, rather than values within the correct range.
- Fixed an issue that could very rarely cause some technologies to generate without any stats.
- Fixed an issue that caused the jetpack to be disabled in Photo Mode.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the jetpack effects from appearing when using the default backpack.
- Fixed an issue that caused the jetpack to be visible in first person.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the transition effects to fail to play when exiting the starship.
- Fixed an issue that caused a small glowing cube to occasionally slowly float across the Space Station.
- Fixed an issue that caused the wrong full-screen effect to be applied when using the Analysis Visor.
- Fixed an issue that could cause Exosuit-specific shield messages to display while using an Exocraft.
- Fixed an issue that caused insufficiently specific text to be displayed as a mission notification when interacting with the reconstructed drone.
- Fixed a number of naming consistency issues with the reconstructed drone.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a popup with incorrect data to become stuck and block the UI.
- Fixed a mission text issue.
- Introduced a number of memory and performance optimisations to creature and Sentinel navigation.
- Fixed a crash related to multi-axis rotation of base parts.
- Fixed a crash related to Steam Input.
- Fixed a physics-related crash.
- Fixed a crash related to NPC starships.
- Fixed a crash related to Sentinel’s guarding buildings.
- Fixed a crash related to using weapons in multiplayer.
