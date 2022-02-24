Hoewel we prima te spreken zijn over Total War: Warhammer III, is de game verre van vlekkeloos. Met name de performance moest het ontgelden en op Steam zijn er veel gebruikers die dezelfde problemen melden. Creative Assembly is op de hoogte van de problemen en zegt later deze week met een hotfix te komen.
De ontwikkelaar houdt nog wel even een slag om de arm voor wat betreft de exacte datum, maar de patch moet in ieder geval problemen oplossen omtrent multiplayer lobbies en DirectX12, aldus Creative Assembly via een bericht op Steam. De studio zal in de aankomende tijd werken aan kleinere fixes, maar op de langere termijn hopen ze een meer stabiele basis te creëren en grotere verbeteringen door te voeren.
‘As mentioned previously, the optimization and performance issues reported by many users remain one of our top priorities. Beyond the crashes and other critical issues we’re working to solve, we very much understand—as gamers ourselves—that the game’s performance is a cornerstone of your ability to enjoy it.
Implementing solutions, however, is going to take time: not only as we work across multiple technical disciplines to identify where the most meaningful changes can be made, but work with all of you to understand what aspects of the game are the most impactful on your experience. At first, you can expect to see small, targeted improvements to specific areas of the game. Then, in later updates, we’ll be able to make larger improvements to the stability and other important areas of the game. This is a long-term project—one we expect to be a priority for the foreseeable future!’
Heb em binnengehaald via Game Pass, maar heb geen enkele tekst in het spel. Hoop dat dit snel geregeld is