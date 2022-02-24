Hoewel we prima te spreken zijn over Total War: Warhammer III, is de game verre van vlekkeloos. Met name de performance moest het ontgelden en op Steam zijn er veel gebruikers die dezelfde problemen melden. Creative Assembly is op de hoogte van de problemen en zegt later deze week met een hotfix te komen.

De ontwikkelaar houdt nog wel even een slag om de arm voor wat betreft de exacte datum, maar de patch moet in ieder geval problemen oplossen omtrent multiplayer lobbies en DirectX12, aldus Creative Assembly via een bericht op Steam. De studio zal in de aankomende tijd werken aan kleinere fixes, maar op de langere termijn hopen ze een meer stabiele basis te creëren en grotere verbeteringen door te voeren.