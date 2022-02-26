Na lang wachten is Elden Ring dan eindelijk onder ons en als we de eerste reacties mogen geloven, dan staat ons een fantastische ervaring te wachten. Toch is die fantastische ervaring nog niet helemaal compleet: zo bevestigde Bandai Namco bij het verschijnen van update 1.02 dat we binnenkort ook ray tracing in de game mogen verwachten:

“Timing for the implementation of ray tracing, which is planned to be supported after the launch, will be revealed in future announcements.”

Daarnaast bevestigde Bandai Namco in een bericht dat ze op de hoogte zijn van enkele problemen. Zo worden performance problemen op pc aangepakt én wordt er gewerkt aan een oplossing voor een wel erg vervelend probleem op de PS5, waarbij save files soms niet correct worden opgeslagen.

About the phenomenon of game data that does not save correctly in the PlayStation 5 version If the PS5 console is unexpectedly turned off while playing a game or in rest mode, saved data may not be saved correctly.

We are aware of the cause of this issue and are working on a patch to correct it, but until the patch is released, please save your game manually by exiting the game regularly.

Game data will be saved correctly if you quit the game by opening the system menu using the OPTION button and selecting “Quit Game,” then press the HOME button to return to the PS5 home screen and quit the game application once.

Wanneer al deze zaken aangepast zullen worden, is momenteel nog niet bekend. Zodra hier meer concrete informatie over wordt vrijgegeven, lees je het uiteraard hier.