

Tijdens de Pokémon Presents presentatie vandaag werden Pokémon Scarlet en Pokémon Violet. Meer informatie over deze nieuwe games die eind dit jaar voor de Nintendo Switch worden uitgebracht kun je hier nalezen. De onthulling van die games was niet het enige nieuws dat ontwikkelaar Game Freak te delen had. Er is namelijk ook een gratis content update uitgebracht voor Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Daybreak, zoals de content update wordt genoemd, laat spelers een mysterieuze uitbraak van Pokémon in de Hisui regio onderzoeken. Naast deze nieuwe quests kun je ook aan de slag met nieuwe gevechten in de Training Grounds, is de Photography Studio uitgebreid met nieuwe features en is er nog meer content toegevoegd, zoals je in de onderstaande patch notes kunt lezen. Hieronder vind je ook een trailer van de Daybreak update.

Tot slot is er ook nog een leuk cadeautje voor spelers van Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Tot en met 31 maart kun je de code ‘ARCEUSADVENTURE’ verzilveren bij de Mystery Gift. Wanneer je dit doet, krijg je 30 Ultra Balls, 30 Gigaton Balls en 30 Jet Balls.

Newly Added Requests

New requests you can enjoy after viewing the game’s end credits have been added.* Some of these requests will task you with surveying occurrences of the mysterious Massive Mass Outbreak phenomenon, in which simultaneous mass outbreaks of Pokémon occur throughout an area of the Hisui region. You can keep enjoying Massive Mass Outbreaks even after completing the related requests.

*If you’re using a save data in which you’ve have already viewed the game’s end credits, you can enjoy post-credits content immediately after updating the game.

The Newly Added Eternal Battle Reverie

After viewing the game’s end credits and completing all of the requests added in this update, you will be able to access the Eternal Battle Reverie. In the Eternal Battle Reverie, you’ll be able to meet Arceus in your dreams and attempt a test of strength. Hone your Pokémon battle skills and see how long of a win streak you can earn.

New Battles Added to the Training Grounds

After completing all the new requests regarding Massive Mass Outbreaks, you’ll be able to participate in the Path of Solitude or the Path of Tenacity at the Jubilife Village training grounds.* In the Path of Solitude, you must choose one Pokémon to use in a difficult battle tailored to that specific Pokémon. When you complete one of these battles, your Pokédex will be updated with a new mark.

In the Path of Tenacity, you will be able to enjoy battling the wardens and other characters you met during your journey.

*To participate in all Path of Tenacity battles, you will have to complete several newly added requests in addition to those pertaining to Massive Mass Outbreaks.

New Features Added to the Photography Studio

Once you complete the new requests mentioned above, people that you’ve met during your travels will come visit the photography studio, and you will be able to take photographs with them.

New High-Difficulty Balloon Race Added to Coronet Highlands

After completing all the requests added in this update, you can try your hand at a new balloon race challenge in the Coronet Highlands. Utilize the various Pokémon you can ride and aim to complete the challenge.

An Additional Special Berry Harvest at the Farm in Jubilife Village

You can now request a new special Berry harvest at the Jubilife Village fields and grow Berries that you previously could not.

Changes to the Function of the Ginkgo Guild

When you buy items from Ginter at the Ginkgo Guild cart in Jubilife Village, you will now have several options to choose from.

Other Update Details