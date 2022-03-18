

Gran Turismo 7 is weer online nadat het voor ruim 24 uur niet mogelijk was de game te spelen, afgezien van de arcade modus. Dit alles komt doordat Polyphony Digital na server onderhoud gisteren update 1.07 uitbracht en daar bleek een issue in te zitten, waardoor de game niet op een juiste manier opstartte op de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5.

Hoewel dit probleem zich niet bij iedereen voor zou kunnen doen, heeft de ontwikkelaar besloten de servers offline te houden om aan een oplossing te werken. Die is nu uitgerold met update 1.08 en kort daarna zijn de servers weer online gegaan, Gran Turismo 7 functioneert nu dus weer naar behoren.

Kazunori Yamauchi heeft ook een verklaring doen uitgaan en daarin grijpt de baas van de studio ook de gelegenheid aan om de microtransacties te adresseren. Daar is veel kritiek op ontstaan, zeker nu de bedragen bij verschillende races zijn aangepast.

Polyphony Digital heeft de community gehoord en werkt aan een oplossing om de kloof tussen verdiensten (lees: grinden) en het aankopen van dure auto’s te verkleinen, waardoor microtransacties meer optioneel worden dan een geforceerde verplichting.

In details treedt hij niet, maar er zal vroeg of laat verbetering komen.

“I wanted to explain what happened in this update. Immediately before the release of the 1.07 update, we discovered an issue where the game would not start properly in some cases on product versions for the PS4 and PS5.

This was a rare issue that was not seen during tests on the development hardware or the QA sessions prior to the release, but in order to prioritize the safety of the save data of the users, we decided to interrupt the release of the 1.07 update, and to make a 1.08 correctional update.

This is the reason for the delay. My sincere apologies for the late report to everyone. Also in this update, some event rewards have been adjusted. I wanted to also explain the reasons for it and our plans going forward.

In GT7 I would like to have users enjoy lots of cars and races even without microtransactions. At the same time the pricing of cars is an important element that conveys their value and rarity, so I do think it’s important for it to be linked with the real world prices.

I want to make GT7 a game in which you can enjoy a variety of cars lots of different ways, and if possible would like to try to avoid a situation where a player must mechanically keep replaying certain events over and over again.

We will in time let you know the update plans for additional content, additional race events and additional features that will constructively resolve this. It pains me that I can’t explain the details regarding this at this moment, but we plan on continuing to revise GT7 so that as many players as possible can enjoy the game.

We would really appreciate it if everyone could watch over the growth of Gran Turismo 7 from a somewhat longer term point of view.