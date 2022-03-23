Vorig jaar werd We Were Here Forever van het Nederlandse Total Mayhem Games aangekondigd, het vierde deel in de coöperatieve puzzelreeks na We Were Here, We Were Here Too en We Were Here Together. De ontwikkelaar heeft ons nu verblijd met een concrete releasedatum voor de pc én het begin van een reeks live-action video’s.

De releasedatum ligt vast op 10 mei en werd aangekondigd middels een nieuwe, korte trailer. Dit gaat voorlopig enkel over de pc-versie, maar PS4, PS5, Xbox One en Xbox Series X|S volgen snel. Om ons voor te bereiden op het mysterie van Castle Rock, werd een serie video’s opgestart genaamd ‘We Were Here Stories: Chronicles of Castle Rock’. Lees meer info over de game en bekijk de nieuwste video’s hieronder.

Escaping Castle Rock – Forever

For a long time now, the cooperative We Were Here series has revolved around escaping Castle Rock. We Were Here Forever ramps up this adventure with new, nonlinear ways to explore the sinister castle together with your partner or friend. Of course, players will also experience an even more intriguing 12-plus hour storyline which will lead to a grand finale… With your trusty walkie-talkie as your only means of communication, you and your friend must solve mind-blowing puzzles together to escape once again—or so you hope!

Make your way through previously unseen parts of Castle Rock, and once outside the Keep you will begin to uncover the story of Rockbury: the town’s inhabitants and the escape plans of a resistance formed against the King. Hope will lead you on to an eerie Graveyard and have you descend down into the dark waters of the Foundry. As you do so, you will learn more about past events that have taken place in this mysterious place. While trying to make your escape from Castle Rock in We Were Here Forever, you might start believing what you feared all along. Does one ever truly escape Castle Rock?

Closed beta testers have already successfully been given free reign over parts of this elusive realm. PC gamers will be able to follow in their footsteps on May 10. Following soon afterwards, console players can take their shot at escaping on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4 and 5! For those who can’t wait until then, a playable sneak peek will be available on PC at W.A.S.D. in London from April 7 to 9, where Total Mayhem Games will have a dedicated stand.

Once Upon a Time…

The latest trailer for We Were Here Forever offers a taste of what’s to come for the explorers that have been left behind in the previous games. It reveals the opening cutscene to the game and establishes the sinister atmosphere you can expect in We Were Here Forever. The cryptic riddle alludes to past events that took place in Castle Rock, as well as what lies ahead. And for the first time ever, Total Mayhem Games introduces a new perspective on the We Were Here series, with a live-action video series that tells both back story as well as showing a glimpse of the latest installment, We Were Here Forever.

We Were Here Stories: Chronicles of Castle Rock tells the backstory of the cursed castle in the We Were Here game series through the eyes of Kees Klokkenmaker in six chapters, narrated by one of his descendants. As Kees grows up, we learn of the fall of a great Dutch King, who goes mad while seeking eternal life and ultimately strikes a pact with a demon, thereby cursing his kingdom. Soon a resistance group formed by the common people tries to escape the King’s cursed realm.

To check out the episodes yourself and get some clues about places you might be visiting in We Were Here Forever, start with Episode 1: The Fall of a Kingdom. What happens next will be revealed in the upcoming episodes. Each one of them will shed light on the enigma that is Castle Rock, or might leave you with even more questions to find out for yourselves. Was it all foretold…?