Het is al bekend wat er van seizoen 6 van Forza Horizon 5 verwacht mag worden, gezien dat laatst gedeeld werd. Om ‘Series 6’ in te leiden is er ook een update verschenen, die niet alleen een aantal problemen oplost en wat verbeteringen doorvoert. Na het installeren van de update wordt namelijk ook de modus ‘Horizon Open’ voorzien van nieuwe features.

Zo wordt ‘custom racing’ geïntroduceerd, die het mogelijk maakt om zelf te bepalen welke auto’s mee mogen doen en welke racetypes er worden gereden. De modus krijgt ook een nieuw op zichzelf staand progressiesysteem. Elke XP die je verdient, gaat zowel naar het normale progressiesysteem, als naar het nieuwe Horizon Open level. Hiermee kun je ‘badges’ verdienen en die worden naast je gamertag geplaatst, zodat iedereen kan zien hoe hoog jouw Open Horizon level is.

De volledige lijst met patch notes van de nieuwe update voor Forza Horizon 5 kan je hieronder nalezen.