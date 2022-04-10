Games in het Borderlands-universum staan garant voor vele uren aan content, maar daar houdt de pret niet op. Gearbox was natuurlijk al erg goed met content toevoegen aan de Borderlands-games en de studio zet deze trend gewoon door met Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, die recent een update heeft gekregen met versienummer 1.0.1.0e.
Naast de nodige bugfixes die we hieronder even hebben opgesomd, is er met deze update ook een nieuw Weekly Event. Deze gaat door het leven als Optional Opportunities. Tijdens dit evenement kan je afreizen naar Tangledrift en Mount Craw om op wat loot te jagen. Ook kan je het nu opnemen tegen Parasite en Pigwort in de Chaos Chamber. Het event loopt tot 14 april aanstaande.
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Update 1.0.1.0e Patch Notes
Hotfix Notes
- Balanced overall weapon damage scaling.
- Hyperius Shotgun damage increased
- Blackpowder Shotgun damage increased
- Feriore Shotgun damage increased
- Skulldugger Assault Rifle damage increased
- Dahlia Assault Rifle damage decreased
- Stairs going into Brighthoof will no longer eat items.
- The waypoint during the “Burning Hunger” side quest will no longer disappear when going back to Tangledrift.
- The Legendary Marshmallow spell now has fire before it spawns so it looks as cool as intended.
- Spore Warden‘s Barrage now properly receives damage boost from rings.
- Spore Warden’s Barrage now works properly with Clawbringer‘s “Fire Bolt” and Spellshot‘s “One Slot One Kill”
- Kao Khan and the Heckdawer of the Hurricane now properly show the correct magazine size on the item card.
- Punished Polly’s bad behavior. She shouldn’t push Fatemakers to their deaths anymore (unless they deserve it).
- Ice Spike Spell has been adjusted to deal damage to individual targets once per cast.
- King Q’urub Hullsunder in Drowned Abyss now engages with the player from a further distance.
- Prevented Fatemakers from letting an evil plant get them stuck in a corner in Tangledrift.
- Ron Rivote quest billboard has been moved to a new location to reduce confusion during the “Walk the Stalk” quest.
- Added Collision to some areas in Tangledrift.