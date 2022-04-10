

Games in het Borderlands-universum staan garant voor vele uren aan content, maar daar houdt de pret niet op. Gearbox was natuurlijk al erg goed met content toevoegen aan de Borderlands-games en de studio zet deze trend gewoon door met Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, die recent een update heeft gekregen met versienummer 1.0.1.0e.

Naast de nodige bugfixes die we hieronder even hebben opgesomd, is er met deze update ook een nieuw Weekly Event. Deze gaat door het leven als Optional Opportunities. Tijdens dit evenement kan je afreizen naar Tangledrift en Mount Craw om op wat loot te jagen. Ook kan je het nu opnemen tegen Parasite en Pigwort in de Chaos Chamber. Het event loopt tot 14 april aanstaande.