

In de afgelopen weken is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands meermaals van updates voorzien om zo de laatste oneffenheden weg te werken. Tegelijkertijd heeft Gearbox Software ook de nodige in-game evenementen toegevoegd en inmiddels is er weer een nieuwe update uitgerold.

Deze is afgezien van de probleemoplossingen en wat meer algemene toevoegingen, voornamelijk interessant voor spelers van de game op de PlayStation 5. Met deze update wordt namelijk ook VRR-ondersteuning toegevoegd, zoals we dat in de afgelopen weken vaker hebben gezien.

Voor alle details verwijzen we je graag naar de onderstaande patch notes.

New features

Added special Vending Machines to the Loot Room at the end of the Chaos Chamber ; each machine has a Legendary of the week for sale that will change every Thursday by 9:00 AM PT.

each machine has a Legendary of the week for sale that will change every Thursday by 9:00 AM PT. Mission reward gear is now more likely to show up in standard vending machines

Throwable Hole can now drop with enchantments and can be enchanted at the Re-Roller

Many Mission rewards can now drop as enchanted and can be enchanted at the Re-Roller

The Mushroom Healer has completed their mushroom trials and has been found worthy of a name: Mike, which is an okay name for a mushroom

In addition to this support, some changes have been made that we wanted to give special mention to based on feedback from the community:

Fixed various reported rare crashes, including those related to:

Occasional crash that would occur when switching between display modes

Tabbing after searching for a SHiFT friend

Quitting to desktop after Character Creation

Using the “Randomize Character” button in the Character Creator multiple times quickly

Switching to the Mail menu from the Social menu

[Console Only] Quickly switching between Control Menu tabs in split-screen

[Xbox Only] Activation timeouts

Addressed the following reported concerns:

“Storm Surge” would not drop from the world loot pool. It was dedicated drop only before this change

Thread of Fate spell would not properly heal Fatemakers while doing Dark Magic damage

Achievements were not being consistently awarded for “Walk the Stalk”, “The Trial of Crooked-Eyed Phil”, “The Ditcher”, and “Completionist is next to Godliness”

Achievements were not being consistently awarded for level milestones

Potential blocker could occur when saving/loading during “Thy Bard with a Vengeance”

Mobly Dick’s mission item would occasionally fall out of bounds

Prevented a drawbridge in Brighthoof from closing after Valentine had gone through the effort of seducing it open.

from closing after had gone through the effort of seducing it open. Prevented a progression blocker during “Walk the Stalk” if a Fatemaker doesn’t pick up the Punchfather

Barrel would occasionally disappear for some Fatemakers during “Break Ingredient X Barrel”

Added an enemy scalar for Chaos Chamber to increase the number of enemies that appear in co-op

Chaos Trial would not automatically update level

Chaos Chamber altars would occasionally subtract crystals from players for ammo and health altars in co-op that did not use them

Some instances where Fatemakers would not save as expected and would revert to a previous state

Instances of items duplicating unintentionally

Prevented players from unintentionally deleting characters

Issues related to reporting players in the Roster menu

Fatemakers that joined a game during the Table introduction still had their HUD visible

Various UI adjustments and improvements

Various sound effect adjustments

Various telemetry improvements

Various audio changes and adjustments

Various performance and stability improvements

[PlayStation®5 Only] Added Variable Refresh Rate support for PlayStation®5

[DLC] Fatemakers would occasionally appear at the incorrect entrance in Dreamveil Overlook

[DLC] Fatemakers would be able to enter a portal early and encounter a progression blocker

[DLC] Fatemakers would be sent to the incorrect store page when interacting with mirrors for the content they did not own

[DLC] Fatemakers that did not own the DLC content would be unable to consistently join a Faktemaker that did

[DLC] A progression blocker could occur when fighting “Best Chums”

…and more!

Class Adjustments:

Addressed the following class-specific reported concerns:

Brr-Zerkers would not stay enraged when multi-classed into Graveborn and using the “Reaper of Bones” action skill

would not stay enraged when multi-classed into Graveborn and using the “Reaper of Bones” action skill Spore Warden ’s Mushroom pet would not clean up after itself after using its mushroom spore attack for all players

’s Mushroom pet would not clean up after itself after using its mushroom spore attack for all players Clawbringer ’s Storm Smite would not properly switch between Fire and Shock damage. The splats on Storm Smite have been corrected to also match their expected visuals and damage type.

’s Storm Smite would not properly switch between Fire and Shock damage. The splats on Storm Smite have been corrected to also match their expected visuals and damage type. Graveborn ’s Faithful Thralls skill’s bonus’ could occasionally stack indefinitely

’s Faithful Thralls skill’s bonus’ could occasionally stack indefinitely Stabbomancer’s “Follow Up” stacks would trigger unintentionally with the chain lightning effect on the Dahlia SM Live Wire

Enchantments – Spore Warden:

Adjusted a Spore Warden Enchantment from receiving a chance for an explosion on Gun and Ability damage to having the chance only with Gun Damage. We found that the bonuses had unintended damage scaling when combined with other abilities.

Brr-Zerker:

Blast Chill and Blast Gasp (for Graveborn) could overlap and scale damage out of the anticipated range in the end game when combined with other damage scaling. The changes below here are focused on making Melee Attacks a bit more powerful during the mid-game and in Chaos Chamber.

Blast Chill has been adjusted to award a chance to release a Nova on Melee Attacks, instead of on all Melee Damage sources.

Savagery has been increased to doing 6% per point of Melee Damage

Damage received from attacks when close to enemies while using The Old Ways had been reduced to 40%

Iron Squall Melee Attack speed has been increased to 4% per point in the skill

Spore Warden:

Wrath of Nature has been adjusted to do 10% increased damage per point in the skill

Increased Affinity’s Ability Damage to award 9% per point to give additional power in the early game

Increased Bullseye’s Critical Hit Chance to 12% per point

Clawbringer:

Changed Cleaning Flame Action skill to do Fire Melee Damage instead of just Melee Damage

Increased Awe’s Critical Hit Chance to 13% per point

Increased Awe’s Critical Hit Damage to 7% per point

Increased Dedication Action Skill Cooldown Rate with Max Ward to 6%

Increased Dragon Aura Elemental Damage to 5% per point

Increased Rebuke Damage Reduction to 4% per point

Increased Oath of Thunder Bonus Melee Damage to 6% per point

Increased Fire Bolt Gun Damage to 10% per point

Increased Storm Breath Damage Reduction to 15% per point

Graveborn:

Adjusted Blast Gasp Ability Damage to 7% per point to compensate for additional bug fixes to the skill

Increased Harvest Bonus Dark Magic to 5% per point. This brings the bonus Magic Damage up to 30% total at max stacks.

Increased Stain of the Soul to deal 5% bonus Dark Magic Damage per point

Stabbomancer:

Increased Ethereal Blade Melee Damage to do 150% of your Melee Weapon

Increased Ghost Blade Weapon Damage to 85%

Spellshot:

Adjusted Double Knot to do 4% bonus Gun Damage on Spell Critical Hits

Weekly Rotations:

Weekly Event! This in-game, limited-time mini-event will be active from May 19 to June 2 at 9:00 AM PT.

Activated the In-Game Mini Event: Armor Up! Increases the chance for armor to drop and the chance for the class mods to be for your current character. Note: Due to classes being distributed between Light, Medium, and Heavy armor types, Fatemakers are still likely to find plenty of armor that fits other classes at average a rate of 1 out of 3. For best results, pair up with friends that match your class/subclass!



The Chaos Chamber’s Featured Run has been updated! All aboard the chaos train, but be warned, this train doesn’t stop! At least, not for a while. The Leaderboard has been reset. Will you top the charts this week?

Featured Runs are available in the Chaos Chamber after you’ve completed the main story, and rotate weekly every Thursday at 9:00 AM PT. They’re the same for all players, so jump in and see how your run went compared to other Fatemakers!

This run features Oculus and Mushroom Monster. We’ll let you figure out who the two bosses are this week! Get ready to take on a new extended run in the Chaos Chamber!

Change Notes:

We have adjusted the Wheel of Fate to drop more items along with Moon Orbs and Gold.

Removed redundant quest markers for “The Slayer of Vorcanar”

Removed the damage scaling increase from Hawkin’s Wrath from the May 5 Hotfix. This had to be removed to address a crash that we saw impacting Xbox players. We will be investigating how to properly address this in a future patch.

Frost Weapon Adjustments:

Frost does damage over time, but we found some Frost-only guns, like Liquid Cooling, that were mistakenly balanced as if that was not the case. We will be adjusting those weapons upwards so that they still roughly deal the same damage. Queen’s Cry specifically was mistakenly nerfed because elemental damage was included, but not during balancing. It is having its damage increased to compensate for that mistake. We are intending to adjust Fragment Rain in a later hotfix after we take a look at the SMG balance for Chaos Chamber.