In de afgelopen weken heeft Gearbox Software elke week een nieuwe update voor Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands uitgebracht en dat is deze week niet anders. Deze update is qua patch notes echter wel aanzienlijk korter dan de vorige twee. Desalniettemin worden er weer de nodige balans updates doorgevoerd.
Daarnaast is ook het nieuwe ‘mini-evenement’ van start gegaan onder de naam ‘Supreme Savings’. Zoals de benaming al doet vermoeden, kun je de nodige items tegen de helft van de prijs verkrijgen. Zo betaal je de helft bij automaten en voor SDU’s op het moment.
Hieronder alle details.
Weekly Rotations:
- Activated the In-Game Mini Event (from May 5 to May 19 at 9:00 AM PT): Supreme Savings
- Vending Machines and SDUs are half price this week, along with Mission Items having a higher chance at being the item of the day!
Change Notes:
- Tore down unintended collision in Tangledrift
- Bonuses from Smart Armor would occasionally be lost when in Save Your Soul or during level transitions
Class Adjustments:
- Stabbomancer:
- Increased Ethereal Blade to deal 150% of the Fatemaker’s Melee Weapon damage instead of 100%
- Ghost Blade Weapon Damage increased by +10%
- Clawbringer:
- Awe Critical Hit Chance is now 13% per point instead of 11%
- Awe Critical Hit Damage is 7% per point instead of 5%
- Dragon Aura Elemental Damage now 5% instead of 4%
- Oath of Thunder deals 6% bonus melee damage per point instead of 5%
- Firebolt: Gun damage is now 10% per point instead of 8%
Gear Adjustments:
- Warped Paradigm:
- Adjusted Warped Paradigm’s stat conversion from 50% to 35%
Shotguns:
- Torgue (Manufacturer)
- Increased all Torgue gun manufacturer Damage Scaling by 17.6%
- Hawkin’s Wrath
- Increased Fire Rate by 75%
- Increased Damage Scaling by 10%
- Swordsplosion
- Swordsplosion now spawns with at least one Foregrip part. This will not affect current versions of the weapon.
- Increased Swordsplosion projectile speed by 150%
- Increased Swordsplosion’s Fire Rate by 194%
- Increased Swordsplosion’s Damage Scaling by 14%
- Reign of Arrows
- Adjusted Reign of Arrows area damage tick time from 0.2 seconds to 0.25 seconds
- Crossblade
- Increased Crossblade weapon Status Effect Chance by 100%. Note: Each Crossblade blade always has a chance to apply its damage over time
- Die-Vergent (Coiled Captors)
Moest ff wennen aan de thema enzo van de game maar vermaak me tot nu toe zeer goed met de game. Wel grindy.