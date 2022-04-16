Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands ligt al even in de winkels, maar Gearbox Software is nog steeds druk bezig met de game. Nog geen week geleden verscheen er een update voor het spel en nu is de volgende alweer beschikbaar.

Versie 1.0.1.0g focust zich hoofdzakelijk op de balans van de verschillende wapens en magie. Zo worden onder andere verschillende ‘Legendary’ pistolen sterker, dan wel zwakker gemaakt. Tevens wordt er een nieuwe wekelijkse challenge gestart. Deze zal duren tot 21 april 18.00 uur.

Wat de nieuwe update nog meer met zich meebrengt check je hieronder.

Weekly Rotations:

Weekly Event! This in-game, limited-time mini-event will be active from April 14 to April 21 at 9:00 AM PT.

Activated the In-Game Mini Event: Fortunate Encounters Dice from Random Encounters in the Overworld will now drop more loot and Moon Orbs!



The Chaos Chamber’s Featured Run has been updated! The hour is nigh! Will you rise to glory, or fall as so many before you? The Leaderboards have been reset. Will you top the charts this week?

Featured Runs are available in the Chaos Chamber after you’ve completed the main story, and rotate weekly every Thursday at 9:00 AM PT. They’re the same for all players, so jump in and see how your run went compared to other Fatemakers!

This run features the Banshee and Da King. Get ready to take on a new preset in the Chaos Chamber!

Featured Runs have received an increase to the boss’ dedicated drop chance for that week in the Chaos Chamber

CHANGE NOTES:

Fixed an issue that was sometimes causing the achievement after completing the “Walk the Stalk” quest to not be awarded.

Patched up a hole in Queen’s Gate

Fatemakers who do not own the Butt Stallion Pack are now able to drop and sell cosmetic items from it if picked up during gameplay.

Prevented Fatemakers from picking up fire spells before they knew how to do fire magic.

Increased the chance for Chaos Chamber Aspects (bosses) and the Maker to drop dedicated gear.

For each Aspect defeated, we have increased the chance for their dedicated item to drop from the Maker. In addition, The Maker herself is also getting an increased chance for dedicated gear to drop.

Tina has completed the item cards, and Quadbow and Thunder Anima are now possible World Drops!

Gave Customization Drops a whole new look!

We recolored the loot beam and outline to a better yellow color so they wouldn’t get confused with the Purple Epic Gear. The Lost Loot Machine will no longer confuse them with Epic gear, either! The item card has now been switched to match Common item cards. The audio cue for their drop is no longer the same as Epic gear.

Make more gold! You can sell customizations for twice as much at vending machines now!

The “Awe” passive properly scales to the Fatemaker instead of giving a flat rate

BALANCE ADJUSTMENTS:

Spell Adjustments

Magic Barrage

Magic Barrage fires magic projectiles at enemies. We’ve made some changes to how some of these different variants scale their damage at higher levels, the cooldown times, and in the case of the Concentrated Magic Barrage, swapped out an extra projectile in favor of the spell now having two stages when channeled that increase in damage.

Magic Barrage (all prefixes) – Increased base spell damage from 8 to 13

Overwhelming Magic Barrage – Increased damage scaling 13%

Overwhelming Magic Barrage – Decreased cooldown by 8%

Bursting Magic Barrage – Increased damage scaling by 56%

Cascading Magic Barrage – Increased damage scaling by 69%

Concentrated Magic Barrage – Reduced damage scaling by 45%

Concentrated Magic Barrage – Reduced the Radius scaling by 66%

Concentrated Magic Barrage – Increased Cooldown scaling by 5%

Concentrated Magic Barrage – Reduced total channel time by 0.5 sec

Concentrated Magic Barrage – Replaced the extra projectile at max channel time with 25% increased spell damage.

Cloudburst Arc Torrent

Arken’s Arc Torrent spell calls down a lightning bolt on enemies. We’ve adjusted how the damage and radius scaling for the spell works in its individual channeling stages.

Stages get increasingly more powerful; it will now scale at 25% each stage.

Eruption Increased Eruption base damage from 20 to 24

Hydra Increased all Hydra Spells base charges from 1 to 2, so you can have double the casting fun!

Sigil Increased all Sigil Spells base damage by 200%



WEAPON BALANCE ADJUSTMENTS:

Sniper Rifles Increased all Sniper Rifle damage by 20%

Magic Poison SMG

We found that these guns weren’t appreciated as it was taking 1.5 seconds for the damage to ramp up to competitive levels. We’re removing the delay and including it as part of the base damage that the gun does.

Removed +50% damage scaling over time

Increased Hyperius Magic Poison SMG Damage scaling by 50%

Increased Dahlia Magic Poison SMG Damage scaling by 50%

Increased Feriore Magic Poison SMG Damage scaling by 50%

Reduced Feriore Magic Poison SMG Thrown Damage by 20% to compensate for the damage increase

White Rider’s Dual Beam damage scaling remains unchanged, overall increasing the damage each beam deals due to the Dahlia scaling change.

The damage of White Rider’s Single Beam mode was getting scaled twice. The damage was close to what we were aiming for before these buffs, but due to the additional increases, we’ve reduced this modifier’s form by 11.8%.

Legendary Pistols Reduced Masterwork Handbow Damage Scaling by 30.8% Reduced Masterwork Handbow Crit Damage Bonus by 50% Reduced Catatumbo damage Scaling by 6.67% Reduced Queen’s Cry Damage Scaling by 15% Reduced Pookie’s Chew Toy Damage Scaling by 28.8% Reduced Ruby’s Spite Damage Scaling by 30.8% Increased Automagic.exe Damage Scaling by 50% Increased Gluttony Damage Scaling by 15.4% Increased The Message Reload Speed by 50% Addressed an issue with how Liquid Cooling Damage Scaling was being calculated.



BACKSTORY HERO POINT (TWIST OF FATE) ADJUSTMENTS:

Note: Backstories cannot be changed after you pick one, but the changes will still be applied to your characters when you play the game! These changes will all apply to new characters.

Village Idiot

Added -3 Wisdom penalty

Raised By Elves

Increased Dexterity from +2 to +4

Increased Attunement from +0 to +2

Failed Monk

Increase Wisdom bonus from +4 to +6

Increase Intelligence bonus from +2 to +3

Rogue Alchemist