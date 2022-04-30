

Gearbox Software heeft weer een nieuwe update voor Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands uitgebracht en die heeft het evenement ‘Treasure Ahoy’ toegevoegd, dat beschikbaar is tot 5 mei. Tijdens dit evenement zullen de vijanden in Sunfang Oasis en Crackmast Cove meer goud opleveren.

Verder komt de update met de nodige aanpassingen en verbeteringen voor de game naargelang bugs en issues die nog geconstateerd werden. Dit brengt ons zoals gebruikelijk bij de patch notes, die we hieronder voor je op een rijtje hebben gezet.

Check zeker even de aanpassingen aan de wapens, want er worden wat tweaks doorgevoerd waardoor bepaalde wapens wat sterker worden. Dit zou nog weleens van pas kunnen komen.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Notes: Version 1.0.2.0b

Weekly Rotations:

Weekly Event! This in-game, limited-time mini-event will be active from April 28 to May 5 at 9:00 AM PT.

Activated the In-Game Mini Event: Treasure Ahoy

Get more gold from enemies in Sunfang Oasis and Crackmast Cove!

The Chaos Chamber’s Featured Run has been updated! Beware, a terrible curse befalls all who enter! Then again, there’s a LOT of loot… The Leaderboard have been reset. Will you top the charts this week?

Featured Runs are available in the Chaos Chamber after you’ve completed the main story, and rotate weekly every Thursday at 9:00 AM PT. They’re the same for all players, so jump in and see how your run went compared to other Fatemakers!

This run features Wastard and Droll the Troll. Get ready to take on a new cursed run in the Chaos Chamber!

Change Notes:

Health Vials will no longer fill a Fatemaker’s Health Bar during Save your Soul

The achievements “You, Esquire” and “So Much for That Guy” are now able to be completed properly in co-op

Trim in Sunfang Oasis has been repainted to be prettier for Fatemakers

Cultist Leader no longer sounds like a member of the Bone Army

Assault Rifle Adjustments:

Donkey:

Base damage is no longer treated as if it was firing an extra projectile

Individual Sawblades now deal 5% increased damage instead of 1% increased damage

Sawblade duration decreased from 4 second to 1 second

Damage Scaling increased by 60%

Crossbolt Generator:

Increased damage scaling by 71%

Increased Ricochet Damage Scaling by 32%

Fixed an issue where Crossbolt Generator would not roll with Barrel Mod Parts. Note: This will not affect current items

Manual Transmission

Sped up Mode Swap speed by 20%

Increased Damage Scaling by 15%

Increased minimum Fire Rate by 30%. The initial fire rate starts faster to do damage sooner

Rogue Imp

Damage scaling is now correctly treated as if it fires an additional projectile

Adjusted Damage Scaling by 18.4%

Thunder Anima